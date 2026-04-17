Australian mushroom production capacity increases by 40 tons p/week

Australia's mushroom grower, Costa Group, has increased its weekly production capacity by an additional 40 tons of fresh mushrooms.

Blair Gibbs, General Manager of Costa Mushrooms, said the increase adds to production across the company's growing network in South Australia, Victoria, and Western Australia.

© Costa

Costa's Monarto facility in South Australia operates alongside farms in Mernda, Victoria, and Casuarina, Western Australia. The company supplies mushrooms across the country, with distribution taking place within 24 hours of harvest.

The additional 40 tons per week equate to around 2 million individual mushrooms.

Costa is a grower and pre-packer of mushrooms in Australia, with products sold under the MushBoom brand and through retail private label lines.

© CostaFor more information:

Costa Group

Tel: +61 (0) 3 8363 9000

Email: [email protected]

www.costagroup.com.au