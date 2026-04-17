Cyclone in Fiji causes US$1.5 million in agricultural losses

A disaster assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture shows that Tropical Cyclone Vaianu caused US$1.5 million in non-salvageable damage, affecting 13,769 agricultural households, despite not making landfall.

More than 66.7 per cent of the losses were recorded in the crop subsector.

The Ministry has introduced rehabilitation measures, with applications for assistance opened and scheduled to close on May 1.

The support package includes seeds, potting mix, and training and awareness programmes. Assistance is available to both rural and urban, and peri-urban communities.

"We saw widespread destruction of cassava, papaya, banana, plantain, export vegetable commodities, and yaqona."

Authorities are also considering mitigation plans related to a fuel crisis expected to affect the sector.

The response package is structured around four areas: food security and nutrition, fuel and energy security, fertiliser supply and price stabilisation, and agricultural logistics and freight cost stabilisation.

Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani stated that the objective is to identify and address gaps following the cyclone and improve preparedness for future events.

Source: FBC News