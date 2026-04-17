New Zealand satsuma mandarin season starts with strong supply

T&G Fresh has launched its 2026 satsuma mandarin season, with new season fruit now available in stores nationwide. A bumper crop is set to deliver a plentiful supply for Aotearoa New Zealand consumers.

Following a balanced growing season and an 'on year' for production, this year's harvest is expected to be one of the strongest in recent seasons.

Satsuma mandarins naturally alternate between heavier 'on years' and lighter 'off years'. In 2026, T&G Fresh is experiencing an on-year, lifting volumes available nationwide.

Across its own orchards and grower partners, T&G Fresh expects to supply approximately 3,500 tons of satsumas this season, around half of Aotearoa New Zealand's total crop, most of which will be consumed domestically.

© T&G Global

T&G Fresh General Manager of Growing, Ben Smith, said the season is shaping up to deliver strong fruit quality and availability.

"This year's growing conditions have been ideal, with a good balance of rainfall and dry periods helping develop excellent size, colour and flavour in the fruit," said Ben.

"We're seeing high brix levels and low acidity, which translates to sweet, juicy mandarins. Combined with the larger fruit size, it's a good result for shoppers."

Harvesting began over the Easter weekend in Northland, marking the start of the season, with Gisborne expected to begin from late April. Fruit is now available in supermarkets and greengrocers nationwide, with supply expected through to mid-to-late July.

Satsuma mandarins remain a popular choice among New Zealand consumers, driven by convenience and consumption patterns. Naturally seedless and easy to peel, they are suited for consumption at school, work, or home.

"There's strong demand for mandarins and citrus more broadly, and it's easy to see why," Ben noted.

"They're a source of vitamin C, along with minerals and antioxidants, making them a convenient option for everyday consumption."

T&G Fresh grows satsumas across three orchards in Northland and markets fruit on behalf of grower partners in Northland and Gisborne.

With the season underway, Aotearoa New Zealand consumers can expect a steady supply of locally grown mandarins through winter.

© T&G GlobalFor more information:

T&G Fresh

Tel: +64 (0) 508 800 100

Email: [email protected]

www.tandg.global