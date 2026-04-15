VFF welcomes new Victorian agriculture and water ministers

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) welcomes the appointment of new Victorian Government ministers, in particular Michaela Settle as Victoria's new Minister for Agriculture and Regional Development and Harriet Shing as Minister for Water, and looks forward to working constructively with both ministers to support Victoria's agriculture sector.

VFF President Brett Hosking said the VFF is eager to hit the ground running and work with the new ministers.

"Our agriculture sector is one of the cornerstones of the Victorian economy and the lifeblood of regional communities. We welcome Minister Michaela Settle and Minister Harriet Shing into their portfolios and look forward to engaging closely on the challenges and opportunities ahead."

The VFF would like to thank outgoing Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence and Minister for Water Gayle Tierney for their service and commitment to the sector.

"Minister Spence and Minister Tierney have always been accessible to discuss the VFF's priorities. They have worked to navigate a range of complex issues that have been important for Victorian farmers and regional communities, and I wish them all the best," Mr Hosking said.

With a Victorian state election in November, this year is set to be a pivotal year for agriculture, water policy, and regional development.

"It's set to be a future-shaping year with November's election just around the corner, and we'll waste no time getting to work with Minister Settle and Minister Shing and the full new ministerial lineup on behalf of our Victorian farmers."

"Farmers are facing ongoing pressures at almost every turn. We need strong leadership and a future-focused view and plan to ensure our industry can continue to grow and prosper."

"Our message to all sides of government is simple. Farmers and our regions matter, and we look forward to working together to deliver real outcomes for our sector," Mr Hosking said.

© VFFFor more information:

Victorian Farmers Federation

Tel: +61 1300 882 833

Email: [email protected]

www.vff.org.au