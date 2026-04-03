VFF calls to halt water buybacks over limited gains

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) says the Murray-Darling Basin Authority's (MDBA) own analysis shows further water buybacks are unlikely to deliver improvements in environmental outcomes across the Basin and no improvements in Victorian river systems, including the Victorian Murray.

VFF Water Council Chair Andrew Leahy said the findings support a call for an immediate halt to Commonwealth water buybacks due to impacts on farming.

"The MDBA's own analysis shows there is very little upside to water buybacks from an environmental point of view. At the same time, we know buybacks absolutely devastate farming regions."

"This 'just add water ' approach is a recipe for disaster."

"Buybacks cause irreversible damage to irrigation, food processing, and regional jobs. There is no possible justification for the Commonwealth sacrificing regional communities for no environmental benefits, and the MDBA should come clean."

The MDBA's analysis in the Basin Plan Review Discussion Paper indicates there would be no or only marginal improvements in achieving environmental objectives by buying back the remaining volume required for full implementation of the Basin Plan, estimated at around 550 GL, and no improvement for Victorian rivers.

Across the Basin, the MDBA assessed 115 environmental indicators, with only 13, or 11 per cent, showing marginal improvement if additional water is recovered.

"The government is spending billions of dollars of taxpayers' money, and for what? All they have to show is they are taking a sledgehammer to regional farming communities masked under the disguise of environmental benefits."

"They should be reallocating funds to targeted environmental works and complementary measures such as habitat restoration, fish passage improvements, revegetation, and erosion control to maximise the environmental benefits of water already recovered."

"The MDBA's findings highlight the need for a new phase of Basin reform focused on delivering stronger environmental outcomes with complementary works and measures, rather than simply buying more water."

"Healthy rivers and strong regional communities must go hand in hand. The focus now must be on practical solutions that deliver real environmental outcomes while supporting food production and regional jobs," Mr Leahy said.

The VFF said the Basin Plan Review represents an opportunity to refocus policy on achieving environmental outcomes while maintaining regional resilience and national food security.

For more information:

Victorian Farmers Federation

Tel: +61 1300 882 833

Email: [email protected]

www.vff.org.au