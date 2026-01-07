Jamaica urges growers to register for banana catastrophe fund

Banana and plantain farmers in Jamaica are being encouraged to register with the Banana Board's Catastrophe Fund ahead of the 2026 hurricane season. The scheme operates as a disaster-recovery insurance mechanism to support growers after hurricanes and other extreme events and is open to producers supplying both export and domestic markets.

Farmers must register before the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. Claims are issued to all registered growers once the eligibility threshold for payouts is met. Registration is voluntary, renewed annually, and begins in January.

General Manager of the Banana Board, Janet Conie, told JIS News that the fund "operates all year round" and provides coverage for multiple natural hazards. She said, "It's not just for storms but also for floods and sudden disasters of any kind, including windstorms. It is one of the preparatory strategies that we have in place that kicks in whenever there is a disaster."

Conie noted that the Catastrophe Fund is currently being used to provide support to banana and plantain growers recovering from the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

Source: Jamaica Observer