Merger approved to create Edeka Nordwest

India one of most dynamic opportunities in global commerce: Walmart CEO

India represents one of the most dynamic opportunities in global commerce, from where it has sourced goods worth USD 40bln so far, said US-based retail giant Walmart Inc President and CEO John Furner.

Source: business-standard.com

Amazon Fresh to be shut in Singapore, in move to prioritise international stores

Amazon Fresh, the online giant's grocery delivery service, will be shut down in Singapore on July 6, as it cuts its local fulfilment services and prioritises international stores to deliver to the country's consumers.

Source: techgoondu.com

Poland: Tomasz Blicharski to succeed Tomasz Suchański as CEO Of Żabka Group

Żabka Group chief executive officer Tomasz Suchański will hand over his role to group chief strategy and development officer Tomasz Blicharski. The transition, scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027, will see Suchański serve as chairperson of the company's board of directors.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Southern Co-op has announced a proposal to join forces with Co-operative Group Limited (Co-op Group)

Southern Co-op reported: "At the Special General Meeting of Southern Co-operative Limited held on 6th May, Members voted in favour of the Special Resolution to transfer engagements of the Society to a subsidiary of The Co-operative Group. 97.07% of Members backed the proposal. Members will now be asked to vote at a second Special General Meeting on 21st May on a 2nd resolution to confirm the transfer, as required under the relevant legislation".

Source: southern.coop

Finland: Kesko sees growth in retail sales and market share in Q1

Finnish conglomerate Kesko has reported that net sales increased by 7.1%, to €3.03bln, in the first quarter of 2026, representing 4.6% year-on-year growth. Comparable operating profit rose by €6.5mln, to €102.0mln. Net sales climbed by €72.0mln, to €1.56bln, and comparable operating profit reached €78.4mln - up by €5.5mln.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Gran Canaria: SPAR continues its commitment to local products for another year at Gran Canaria Me Gusta

SPAR Gran Canaria will participate in the new edition of the Gran Canaria Me Gusta Fair, which will be held from May 8th to 10th at the Agüimes Fairgrounds. The exhibition space will feature a wide selection of fruits and vegetables from the island, including tomatoes from La Aldea, strawberries from Valsequillo, carrots from Fontanales, zucchini from Telde, cucumbers from Santa Lucía de Tirajana, red peppers from Gran Canaria, and avocados from Mogán.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

Germany: Two Edeka cooperatives approve merger to create Edeka Nordwest

Members of German cooperatives Edeka Rhein-Ruhr and Edeka Nord have approved a merger by a large majority, forming the new Edeka Nordwest region. This alliance, first announced in September 2025, is set to officially launch on 1 July 2026.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spain: Eroski surpasses the 6bln euro revenue mark

The Spanish supermarket chain Eroski closed the 2025 fiscal year with a milestone: revenue just surpassed the 6bln euro mark. Eroski posted revenue of 6.081bln euros, 196mln euros more than the previous year and representing nearly 3% growth. The operating result remained solid: EBITDA came in at 340mln euros, representing a stable margin of 5.9%.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Homeplus Express sold, measures to continue for rehabilitation

Homeplus, an ailing Korean retailer undergoing rehabilitation proceedings, sold its supermarket chain Homeplus Express to NS Home Shopping. The company said it will temporarily close 37 underperforming Homeplus stores on Sunday to concentrate on the remaining 67 stores.

Source: koreatimes.co.kr

UK: M&S Food Seaton

M&S reported: "M&S is excited to bring forward plans for a brand-new fresh market-style foodhall in Seaton, as part of wider proposals for land adjacent to Harepath Road. Beyond the store itself, M&S is proud to support British farming through long-standing relationships with over 9,500 Select Farm Partners across the UK. We work with over 470 Select Farm partners across Devon to deliver the highest quality fresh produce for customers as well as a number of local suppliers, such as Lyme Bay Winery at Seaton Junction, and Dragonfly Foods near Uffculme".

Source: seatonmands.co.uk

US: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage announces second quarter fiscal 2026 results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended March 31, 2026. Net sales increased 0.5% to $337.4mln; net income increased 2.5% to $13.4mln, with diluted earnings per share of $0.58; adjusted EBITDA increased 4.0% to $27.4mln.

Source: prnewswire.com

USDA requires SNAP authorized retailers to carry more real food

USDA reported: "The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the final rule regarding stocking standards for retailers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), ensuring a broader variety of nutritious food is available to SNAP participants at authorized retailers across the country".

Source: usda.gov

Canada: Loblaw thrives in Q1 behind discount stores, ecommerce

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported stronger first-quarter earnings, citing growth in discount grocery stores, ecommerce sales and pharmacy services as consumers continued seeking value. The retailer said net earnings available to common shareholders rose to $594mln for the quarter ending March 28, up 18.1% from $503mln a year earlier. Revenue, including retail operations and PC Financial, climbed 4.2% to $14.7bln, while retail revenue rose 4.2% to $14.5bln.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: DoorDash reports record membership signups, new high for monthly active users in Q1

Food delivery platform DoorDash saw revenue rise to $4bln in the first quarter of this year - an increase of 33% over the same period last year. Total number of orders also increased by 27% in Q1, to reach 933mln, DoorDash said.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Meijer cuts ribbon on 3 new stores in 3 states

Midwest grocer Meijer got busy this week with May 6 ribbon-cuttings in three states, adding two supercenters in Bainbridge Township, Ohio, and Brownsburg, Indiana, alongside a smaller-format grocery store in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: McDonald's CEO says consumer spending could be 'getting a little bit worse'

CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement that McDonald's delivered a strong quarter, despite "a challenging environment". McDonald's reported first-quarter net income of $1.98bln, or $2.78 per share, up from $1.87bln, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose 9% to $6.52bln.

Source: cnbc.com

US: Costco Wholesale Corporation reports April sales results

Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") reported net sales of $23.92bln for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 3, 2026, an increase of 13.0% from $21.18bln last year. Net sales for the first 35 weeks were $197.18bln, an increase of 9.5% from $180.05bln last year.

Source: globenewswire.com