Fruit, vegetables included in price reduction initiative by Tesco Hungary

Switzerland: Lidl announces leadership change

Lidl Switzerland has appointed Michael Kunz as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Nicholas Pennanen. The leadership change will take effect in autumn 2026, the discounter added. Kunz currently serves as CEO of Lidl Austria.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Australia: Amazon expands Harris Farm fresh grocery deliveries to Canberra

Amazon Australia has expanded its fresh grocery delivery partnership with Harris Farm Markets to Canberra. Customers in more than 50 Canberra suburbs can now order thousands of Harris Farm products, including fruit, vegetables, meat and specialty groceries, through the retailer's storefront on Amazon.

Source: c-store.com.au

Germany: METRO increases sales and earnings in H1 2025/26

METRO AG reported: "METRO continues its growth trend in H1 of the 2025/26 financial year through the consistent implementation of the sCore strategy: Sales growth in local currency of 3.5%, with reported total sales rising by 2.9% to €16.1bln. Delivery remains the key growth driver. Adjusted EBITDA increases to €493mln (H1 2024/25: €468mln), despite opposing transformation-related developments in Germany".

Source: newsroom.metroag.de

Hungary: Tesco to continue price reduction initiative as inflation declines

Tesco Hungary has announced that it will continue reducing prices across its stores and online channels. Prices of more than 900 products will be reduced by at least 5% compared with average prices recorded in April 2025. Fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products, deli items and beverages will also be included in the price reduction initiative.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spain: Consum posts 9.7% turnover increase in FY 2025, opens 59 new stores

Spanish cooperative Consum reported a turnover of €5.16bln for its 2025 financial year, representing a 9.7% increase from the previous year. Same-store sales growth increased by 5.6%, while profits grew by 12.3%, to €122mln. Consum invested €231mln, primarily in organic growth, opening 59 new supermarkets (18 Consum and 41 Charter) and renovating 17 existing stores.

Source: esmmagazine.com

A Lidl reward for students: Discounter offering free vouchers and top nutrition tips as exam season starts

Lidl GB reported: "Lidl GB's Alesto fruit and nut mix includes sultanas, almonds, walnuts, hazel and cashew nuts. Cashew nuts have both iron and zinc which is important for normal cognitive function".

Source: corporate.lidl.co.uk

Jerónimo Martins: First quarter 2026 - Key figures

Jerónimo Martins reported: "Sales grew 6.3% to €8.9bln (+6.7% at constant exchange rates). EBITDA increased 8.4% to €572mln (+9.0% at constant exchange rates), with the EBITDA margin at 6.4% (6.3% in Q1 25). Net Earnings reached €119mln. In line with business seasonality, Cash Flow in Q1 26 was negative in €428mln. Net Debt stood at €3.9bln. Excluding IFRS16, the Group posted a net cash position of €385mln by the end of March".

Source: jeronimomartins.com

British supermarkets want to rein in the expansion of Aldi and Lidl

The fact that Aldi and Lidl's combined market share in the UK has now risen to around 20% is clearly not to the liking of the country's larger traditional supermarket chains. They have asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to amend the licensing rules regarding the expansion of supermarket chains, reports The Times.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Sweden: Greenfood's Interim report first quarter 2026

Greenfood reported: "Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,391.1mln (1,443.8), a decrease of 3.7%, driven by 6.5 percent growth in Picadeli and 3.0% growth in Food Solutions while Fresh Produce decreased 10.1%. Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 83.4mln (72.0) increased 15.8% driven by Picadeli and Food Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA in Fresh Produce decreased 1.5% compared to Q1 2025. Net result for the period SEK -25.3mln (-44.8). Picadeli net sales for the quarter grew by 6.5% to SEK 478.6mln (449.5), driven by increased food-to-go sales especially within Denmark and increased number of total salad bars and positive like-for-like sales per bar".

Source: greenfood.se

China: Walmart's Chengdu store turns prototype for nationwide upgrades

Walmart China's recently revamped Chengdu, Sichuan province, store marks the launch of its next-generation store model in the country, signaling a rising trend of proximity-focused formats in retail. The store also feature digital shelf-life monitoring systems, seasonal product corners, and flower and fruit zones, designed to maximize freshness and provide a dynamic shopping experience.

Source: chinadaily.com.cn

From forgotten bananas to supper saves: The rise of top-up shopping

When Skip recently announced its partnership with Loblaw, it signalled the growth of the top-up shop segment - high-frequency, smaller-basket grocery runs, typically in the middle of the busy week. "We see from consumer behaviour that Canadians are increasingly interested in being able to quickly get their groceries for midweek top-ups - from replenishing fresh produce to reacting to unexpected plans", said Avery Ironside, senior director, marketing & growth - online grocery at Loblaw.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Instacart's quarterly revenue tops $1bln for the first time

Instacart reported first-quarter results showing revenue surpassed $1bln for the first time, with gains in advertising and continued double-digit growth in gross transaction value. The company said revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose 14% from a year earlier to $1.02bln. Gross transaction value, a key industry metric, increased 13% to $10.29bln. Net income climbed 36% to $144mln, while adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $300mln. Orders increased 10% to 91.2mln.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: First wholesaler achieves end-to-end supplier-DC-store traceability using ReposiTrak's cutting-edge technology - No DC scanning required

ReposiTrak, Inc. announced that a leading wholesale grocery cooperative in the Southern United States has become the first wholesaler to achieve full supplier-to-store traceability using ReposiTrak's Touchless Traceability™ solution - marking a significant operational and technological milestone in the industry.

Source: businesswire.com

US: Sysco reports third quarter fiscal year 2026 results

Sysco Corporation ("Sysco" or the "company") announced financial results for its 13-week third fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026. Key financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 include the following (comparisons are to the same period in fiscal year 2025): sales increased 4.7%; U.S. foodservice volume increased 2.3%, U.S. local volumes increased 3.3%; gross profit increased 6.5% to $3.8bln.

Source: globenewswire.com