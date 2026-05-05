Fruit and vegetable department reminiscent of an Italian market

Singapore: Grab reports first quarter 2026 results

Grab reported: "Q1 2026 revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $955mln. Q1 2026 on-demand GMV grew 24% year-over-year to $6.1bln. Q1 2026 profit for the period of $120mln".

Source: grab.com

Okay City opens its 25th store in Belgium, in the heart of Antwerp

Colruyt Group reported: "On Wednesday 6 May, Okay City, the urban format of neighbourhood supermarket Okay - will open a new store in Lange Koepoortstraat in Antwerp. It offers customers a full range of everyday essentials: drinks, laundry and household products, and a wide selection of fresh products including fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, bread and pastries".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Croatia: Fortenova Group cuts debt, boosts profit amidst market shifts

Fortenova Group ended its 2025 financial year with a debt of €673mln and a debt-to-operating profit ratio of less than 1.3 times. Total revenue for the year declined to €5.6bln, while EBITDA rose by 14% due to increased efficiency and cost optimisation. The largest negative impact on the revenue was due to a Serbian law that capped margins and controlled prices, the retailer noted.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Price rises in UK shops slow as retailers apply heavy discounts to lure shoppers

Price rises in UK shops have slowed as retailers applied "heavy discounting" to their goods in an effort to entice shoppers amid weakening consumer confidence, the industry's trade group said. Shop price inflation rose by 1% year-on-year in April, a slowdown from 1.2% in March and below the three-month average of 1.1%, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Source: theguardian.com

Rakuten to shut down its French marketplace

The Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten is seeking a buyer for its marketplace operations in France. The platform is losing market share and customers due to increased international competition. If no buyer comes forward, the business will be shut down.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SPAR Slovenia rolls out Italian-inspired 'Despar' store format

SPAR Slovenia has introduced a new store format in the country, with the first outlet opening in the Planet Koper shopping centre. The store includes a butcher and fishmonger section, a self-service bakery, and a fruit and vegetable department reminiscent of an Italian market.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Eataly is looking for a second CEO following the "initial transition phase"

Eataly is changing its CEO: Andrea Cipolloni is stepping down after three and a half years. The Italian food concept is now splitting the role: Gabriele Belsito, who until recently served as HR director, will become head of Europe, while the group is still searching for a separate CEO for the United States. According to the company, the change is "part of a planned transition" following the completion of "the first phase of Eataly's growth strategy".

Source: retaildetail.eu

Introducing Amazon Supply Chain Services: Amazon's logistics network, now open to every business

Amazon reported: "Amazon is launching Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS), opening its freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping capabilities to businesses of all types and sizes".

Source: aboutamazon.com

Create a celebration as unique as Mom

The Kroger Co. reported: "Customers can choose from $5 fresh fruit bowls and $10 mixed fruit bowls, designed as easy breakfast add ons. Give mom a berry sweet treat like chocolate-dipped strawberries or a custom cake from the bakery".

Source: prnewswire.com

ShopRite launches 3-day Cinco de Mayo sale focused on family meals

The supermarket chain announced a three-day Cinco de Mayo Super Sale, running Sunday, May 3, through Tuesday, May 5, featuring discounts across grocery, meat, dairy, frozen and produce items commonly used for Mexican-inspired meals. The promotion includes tortillas and taco shells, salsa and dips, ground beef, shredded cheese, sour cream, frozen taquitos and five-count bags of avocados.

Source: eu.mycentraljersey.com

Ahold Delhaize USA brands expand on-demand grocery delivery with Uber Eats

Ahold Delhaize USA announced an expanded partnership with Uber Eats to bring enhanced on-demand grocery delivery to customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Through the collaboration, nearly 2,000 stores - operated by Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, encompassing GIANT and MARTIN's, Hannaford and Stop & Shop - are now available on the Uber Eats marketplace.

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Publix suffers rare earnings decline

Publix Super Markets posted a rare earnings decline for its fiscal first quarter. The Lakeland, Florida-based retailer posted net income of $794mln for the three months through March 28, a 21.5% decline from $1bln in the year-ago first quarter. Most of the decline was due to the impact of unrealized losses on equity securities, the company said.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Hy-Vee chooses RELEX to further strengthen product availability and freshness across its stores

RELEX Solutions reported: 'Hy-Vee, Inc. has selected RELEX Solutions to improve forecasting, replenishment, and fresh store ordering across its stores and distribution network. "Hy-Vee has built its reputation on freshness and service", said Doug Iverson, Senior Vice President, North America at RELEX Solutions'.

Source: prnewswire.com