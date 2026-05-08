Bangladesh targets 3,000-ton mango exports with larger crop expected

Bangladesh is preparing for a larger mango harvest in 2026, with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) implementing a nationwide harvesting calendar to support quality production and export growth.

According to Mohammad Arifur Rahman, director of the DAE's exportable mango production project, total mango output could exceed 2.7 million tons this season, above last year's target of 2.66 million tons, provided weather conditions remain stable.

"This year, new markets including Malaysia and Japan are likely to be added, with exports expected to reach 3,000 tonnes," said Arifur Rahman.

Bangladesh exported a record 2,194 tons of mangoes to 29 countries last year. Mango cultivation has expanded to 204,000 hectares this season under the DAE's "Exportable Mango Production Project."

Harvesting started on 5 May and will continue until mid-October across major producing districts, including Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Satkhira, and Dinajpur. The DAE said harvest schedules vary depending on latitude and climate conditions, with southern and hilly regions ripening earlier.

For export markets, mangoes are harvested at around 80-85% maturity to maintain quality during storage and transportation.

The Haribhanga mango crop in Rangpur is also expected to contribute strongly to the season. Agriculture officials estimate the variety could generate trade worth more than Tk 250 crore (US$20.5 million).

According to the DAE, more than 3,000 hectares in Rangpur district are currently under Haribhanga mango cultivation.

"We are expecting trade of over Tk 250 crore from Haribhanga mango this year," said Md Sirazul Islam, Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Rangpur division.

Agricultural experts said the current season is considered an "on year" in the crop's natural alternate bearing cycle, resulting in higher fruit volumes.

Farmers estimate average yields at 10-12 tons per hectare. Recent rainfall supported fruit growth, although some orchards reported limited hail and wind damage.

"I have a 400-bigha orchard of mangoes in the area, and I am expecting a good production amid the following good agricultural practices," said mango grower Md Rafiqul Islam from Nachole in Rajshahi.

Nazmul Islam, a grower from Padaganj in Mithapukur cultivating mangoes on more than 4.8 hectares, said further weather disruptions remain a concern.

Exports of Haribhanga mangoes currently include markets such as Malaysia and Singapore, while online sales through e-commerce and social media platforms continue to increase.

Industry stakeholders also noted concerns around cold storage and logistics infrastructure due to the fruit's perishability.

Sources: Daily Sun