Moroccan mango and guava imports rise 40% in 2025

Morocco's imports of mangoes and guavas continued to increase in 2025, reaching record levels for the fifth consecutive year, according to EastFruit.

In 2025, Morocco imported 21,900 tons of mangoes and guavas worth US$16.5 million. This represented a 40% increase compared with 2024 and nearly triple the volumes recorded five years ago. Average annual growth over the period reached 23%.

Domestic production of tropical fruit in Morocco remains limited and largely experimental, with imports continuing to supply most of the market demand.

© EastFruit

Mali has traditionally been Morocco's main supplier of mangoes and guavas. However, delays during the 2025 season shifted import demand toward Burkina Faso and Peru during the spring months. Spain also increased its role in the market, with shipments rising sevenfold during the second half of the year.

By the end of 2025, Senegal ranked as Morocco's largest supplier with a 21% market share, followed by Spain with 18% and Burkina Faso with 15%.

Mali dropped to fourth position after reducing shipments by nearly 25%, accounting for 12% of total imports. According to the report, Mali is expected to target the Moroccan market more actively in 2026 following the loss of access to the European market.

Peru moved into fifth position after increasing exports to Morocco by 4.5 times. Côte d'Ivoire increased shipments by 25% and ranked sixth among suppliers.

Meanwhile, imports from Egypt and Brazil declined by nearly half during the year.

Source: EastFruit