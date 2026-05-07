"There is about a week left to maintain fair prices for Ivorian mangoes"

The mango market is currently at a crossroads, between the end of the South American campaign and the gradual arrival of African origins. This situation is generating an abundance of supply and heterogeneous quality in a context of sluggish consumption.

© ABCD de l'Exotique

A transition of origins that is unbalancing the market © ABCD de l'Exotique

"There is currently an abundant supply, bolstered by old stocks of Brazilian and Peruvian mangoes," explains David Besnard, of ABCD de l'Exotique, which operates at the Rungis MIN. "Those who work with programs are abandoning the Latin origins in favor of Africa, especially Ivory Coast. These residual volumes come to markets like ours, with very uncertain quality, which inevitably has an influence on trade and prices."

Sluggish consumption and a limited window of opportunity for attractive sales

In addition to this pressure on supply, demand is decreasing. "We have just had a two-week holiday, which has slowed down sales." But beyond this one-off effect, seasonality is playing a key role. "Consumers are naturally turning to spring products like strawberries, to the detriment of exotic ones." This situation is made all the more difficult by the fact that, at the same time last year, the market appeared to be more fluid. Against this backdrop, the window for marketing African mangoes is short. "There is about a week left to keep prices at a reasonable level. Then, with the massive influx of volumes, prices are likely to drop."

For more information:

David Besnard

ABCD de l'Exotique

Rungis MIN