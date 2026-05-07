Vietnamese durian prices hit record lows due to export testing delays

Durian prices across the Mekong Delta, Southeast region, and Central Highlands of Vietnam have dropped sharply due to oversupply, export testing bottlenecks, and traceability concerns, leaving growers facing losses during the peak harvest season.

In Dong Thap Province, grower Le Thai Huan said Ri6 durians are currently being purchased at orchard level for VND25,000-VND30,000 per kilogram, equivalent to around US$0.96-1.15/kg. Bulk orchard purchases are trading below VND20,000/kg (US$0.77/kg).

"At these prices, farmers are suffering heavy losses because production costs are nearly VND40,000 per kilogram," he said.

In the Central Highlands, grower Tran Van Ngoc from Dak Lak Province said first-grade durians are selling for VND35,000-VND50,000/kg (US$1.35-1.92/kg). He added that his family has delayed sales from its orchard of more than three hectares due to low prices, while rain and strong winds have caused additional fruit drop.

In provinces including Dong Thap, Tay Ninh, and Can Tho, some growers are selling entire orchards for VND18,000-VND20,000/kg (US$0.69-0.77/kg), while others have moved fruit to roadside retail locations along highways due to weak demand.

According to Vo Tan Loi of the Dong Thap Durian Association, prices have "bottomed out" mainly because of oversupply. Dong Thap currently has more than 32,000 hectares under durian cultivation, with production in May and June 2026 estimated at around 111,200 tons.

Exporters in the Mekong Delta said testing bottlenecks are also affecting exports. Several laboratories have suspended operations or limited sample intake because of differences between test results issued by Chinese-approved laboratories in Vietnam and China's post-clearance inspection authorities.

Authorities have also identified weak traceability systems, inconsistent production standards, and irregularities involving plantation area codes as contributing factors to export difficulties.

In response, local authorities are inspecting plantation and packaging facility codes, increasing monitoring of cadmium levels, and promoting processing and domestic sales. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said a pilot durian traceability system launched on January 1, 2026, will be rolled out nationwide from July 1, 2026, covering cultivation, harvesting, packaging, and export procedures.

Source: Saigon News