Ecuadorian banana sales to China continue to grow but face challenges

Ecuadorian export representatives and Chinese Ambassador Sun Xiangyang met in Guayaquil to discuss the development of banana exports to China and the impact of global logistical issues on them.

During the meeting with the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador, the exporters outlined the current state of production and shared updates on sustainability and innovation efforts. This discussion occurs as the Chinese market becomes increasingly important for Ecuadorian fruit.

In 2025, banana sales to China totaled $150.96 million, with a 31.14% increase in value and a 16.29% increase in volume, reaching 15.5 million boxes. This growth has been supported by the trade agreement in force between the two nations since 2024, which has improved market access conditions.

China is emerging as a major market for the sector, with an estimated demand exceeding 100 million boxes annually. This creates significant growth opportunities for Ecuadorian bananas in a highly competitive landscape.

The latest trend in the sector shows a slowdown. By March 2026, Ecuador had exported a total of 112.32 million boxes, representing a 6.89% increase over the previous year, though growth steadily declined each month.

Market performance has declined due to international geopolitical tensions, notably in the Middle East, where disruptions in maritime routes have halted shipments to several Gulf countries. Countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq experienced significant drops, with some cases involving temporary import suspensions.

Internal difficulties due to mobility restrictions in Ecuador further compounded the issue, disrupting harvest and export logistics and leading to occasional volume losses over several weeks.

Despite this situation, the sector continues to experience steady global growth, driven by strong performance in traditional markets such as the European Union, the United States, and Russia, which still absorb a large share of supply.

Overall, Ecuadorian bananas are expanding into key markets like China, but they also face rising logistical and geopolitical challenges that will affect their growth in 2026.

Source: elproductor.com