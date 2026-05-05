Ecuadorian banana sector renews labour agreement with Fenacle

The Ecuadorian Banana and Plantain Cluster has renewed its dialogue agreement with the National Federation of Free Agro-Industrial, Peasant, and Indigenous Workers of Ecuador, reaffirming ongoing efforts to align working conditions with global standards.

The agreement, originally signed in September 2024, was extended during a ceremony held on International Workers' Day in Babahoyo, Los Ríos province, a key banana-producing region.

The renewed agreement maintains its structure across five areas, including training on labour regulations, cooperation in handling administrative complaints with labour authorities, monitoring enrolment in the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute, protection of freedom of association, and activities promoting technological and athletic skills.

"The renewal of this agreement sends a clear message: the banana sector is committed to responsible production, respect, and cooperation," said José Antonio Hidalgo, coordinator of the Ecuadorian Banana and Plantain Cluster and executive director of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador.

Hidalgo stated that the sector's outlook is linked to coordination among stakeholders, noting that export activity reflects the work of producers and workers.

Ángel Rivero, president of Fenacle, said: "This alliance aims to join forces in the education and training of women and young people, who represent a priority group for the federation."

Fenacle reported activities under the previous agreement, including training sessions, medical brigades in rural areas, administrative complaints submitted to the Ministry of Labor, and workshops on the use of technological tools.

The federation represents around 25,000 agro-industrial workers, farmers, and indigenous people and operates in the main production areas.

The Ecuadorian Banana and Plantain Cluster represents 60 per cent of the country's banana production, nearly 100 per cent of banana exports, 80 per cent of plantain exports, and includes approximately 1,200 small-scale producers.

Source: Eqs News