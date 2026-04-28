Ecuador opens channels of dialogue with Morocco to boost exports

The Ecuadorian export sector has opened the first channels of dialogue with Morocco with the aim of promoting the sale of products such as roses, bananas, cocoa, and its derivatives in that market, as well as making progress towards an eventual reduction of tariffs, which currently range between 30% and 60%.

This rapprochement is one of the main results of the trade mission recently carried out by ten Ecuadorian companies in the African country, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in January between the General Confederation of Moroccan Companies (CGEM) and the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (Fedexpor).

Fedexpor's executive president, Xavier Rosero, stressed that during the visit, they saw interest from potential buyers in food products such as cocoa, chocolate, bananas, and banana derivatives, as well as flowers.

The sector's goal is for these steps to serve as a prelude to negotiating a trade agreement with Morocco and, at the same time, to start reducing tariff barriers on key products. According to Rosero, Morocco is open to the idea of implementing tariff reductions that would also affect products of interest to Morocco, such as agro-fertilizers.

In terms of trade, Ecuador closed 2025 with a positive balance of 48 million dollars in its non-oil trade with Morocco. The value of exports reached 56 million, 34% more than in 2024, making Morocco the 33rd most important destination for Ecuador's non-oil foreign sales.

More than 55 Ecuadorian companies currently export to Morocco. They deliver products like shrimp, bananas and plantains, palm hearts, fishery products, and flowers. However, five products account for 99% of exports, so there's a high concentration of the supply, especially in the aquaculture sector.

In contrast, non-oil imports from Morocco fell by 13% in 2025, with items such as clothing, machinery, cosmetics, and fertilizers standing out, and 80% of the total concentrated in just five categories.

Rosero stressed the need for greater export diversification, as Ecuador has lost market share in Morocco to competitors such as Colombia or African countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia, especially in agricultural and food products. In this regard, he said that there's potential to gain ground in segments such as fresh fruit, canned and processed foods, provided that improvements are achieved in logistics and cargo consolidation.

Lastly, he highlighted the strategic value of Morocco not only as a destination market but also as a logistics platform for Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, which could open up new opportunities for Ecuadorian foreign trade.

Source: eluniverso.com