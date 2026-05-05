Brazilian Pilarmoscato vs. Japanese Shine Muscat

Large green grape varieties are gaining attention on social media, with comparisons between Shine Muscat from Japan and the Brazilian variety Pilarmoscato from Brazil. Despite visual similarities, the two products differ in texture, taste, and market positioning.

Pilarmoscato grapes are available in Brazilian retail, with a 500 g package priced at around US$6.50 (R$33.00). Online, some consumers are paying up to US$20 (R$100) per bunch, associating the product with imported Shine Muscat.

Differences between the two varieties are observed in texture. Shine Muscat has a firm bite with a crackling effect, while Pilarmoscato presents a softer pulp with higher juiciness. In appearance, Shine Muscat maintains a green color with round berries, whereas Pilarmoscato tends to be oval with a golden or amber tone at maturity.

Shine Muscat is positioned as a high-value product and is often used in visual-driven content due to its uniform appearance. Imported volumes from Asia can reach prices of up to US$60 (R$300.00) per bunch, depending on origin and quality.

Pilarmoscato is produced in Pilar do Sul and is adapted to local growing conditions. It is described as a seedless grape with high sugar levels. Both varieties fall within the Muscat category but target different consumer preferences based on texture and presentation.

The presence of both products in the market reflects segmentation within premium table grapes, with imported and domestic varieties positioned across different price points and supply chains.

Source: Campo Grande News / Abrafrutas