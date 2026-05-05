Cereza del Jerte PDO expects to certify 10 million kg of cherries this season

The Regulatory Council of the Cereza del Jerte Protected Designation of Origin has started certifying the first cherries of the season.

The Cereza de Jerte PDO shows promising prospects for the 2026 campaign, with expectations to certify 10 million kilograms of cherries. These will be the sole cherries within the geographic demarcation to bear the PDO seal. The regulatory council president highlighted that a higher volume of cherries is expected, thanks to the successful establishment of new varieties introduced last year: Van, Lapins, and Burlat.

This year, on the 30th anniversary of the PDO Jerte Cherry seal, the season started earlier. Tierno says this could be a "competitive advantage", as earlier arrival helps position the PDO cherries better. However, he notes that early seasons carry risks, such as hail or rain damaging the fruit. Despite this, he remains optimistic about a competitive season in volume and quality.

The certification process starts with the Burlat variety, the earliest fruit, measuring between 22 and 28 millimeters, and will continue until the end of May. Following this, Navalinda will be certified and introduced to the market, succeeded by Van. In June, the Jerte picotas, known for their uniqueness, and the Lapins cherry variety, which is most common in the region, will be available. Lapins' production lasts until late July or early August and makes up over 40% of the total harvest.

Cherries from the Jerte Valley are popular domestically and enjoy significant international demand. About 60% of certified cherries are exported to Europe, particularly to countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, as well as to Nordic and Eastern European nations.

For more information:

DOP Cereza del Jerte

www.cerezadeljerte.org