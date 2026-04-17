Goa mango crop hit by sunburn damage and fruit drop

Mango growers in Goa, India, are facing challenges during the current season, with unusual spotting observed on fruits during the peak fruiting period. Early assessments indicate that environmental stress, rather than pests or disease, is the primary cause.

According to horticulture scientist AR Desai, recently retired from ICAR Goa, the symptoms, including depressed and discoloured patches on the fruit surface, are associated with physical or climatic injury. "Generally, this kind of symptom is seen when fruits are struck by hailstones. The impact causes injury, and those damaged spots later appear as depressed lesions," Desai told TOI. "However, there has been no hailstorm activity in Goa recently, so that is unlikely to be the cause in this case."

Desai indicated that exposure to intense sunlight is a more likely factor. "At times, fruits exposed to the highest intensity of sunlight, particularly on the northern side during certain periods of the day, can suffer localised cell death. This results in patches that later develop into visible spotting," he said.

This condition, known as sunburn or sunscald, occurs in tropical fruit crops during periods of high temperatures and strong solar radiation. Although it is initially a physiological disorder, affected areas may become susceptible to secondary infections. "Such damaged spots may later be colonised by pathogens, leading to diseases like anthracnose," Desai added.

Farmers have been advised to monitor orchards, particularly fruits exposed to direct sunlight. "Because of the heat, fruits are dropping even before harvest," said Sanjeev Mayekar, a retired agriculture officer and farmer, referring to orchards in and around Bicholim.

He added that the crop has been affected at multiple stages this season. "First, flowering was affected. Then the fruit setting was low. After that, there was a fruit drop. Now, even the mature fruits are falling."

A farmer based in Sattari noted that these conditions could affect production decisions. "These pressures are influencing farming decisions over time. If worsening climate conditions continue, mango cultivation could face deeper setbacks," he said.

Source: The Times Of India