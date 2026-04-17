Saudi Arabia opens fruit market to Brazilian exports

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MRE) and Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) announced on Wednesday evening (16) the opening of new markets for Brazilian agribusiness products in Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Additional market access was also secured in Azerbaijan, El Salvador, and Ethiopia.

According to the statement, Saudi Arabia will now import avocado, atemoya, star fruit, citrus fruits, guava, papaya, passion fruit, watermelon, and ginger from Brazil.

The statement indicates that Saudi Arabia imported US$2.8 billion in Brazilian agribusiness products last year, while Jordan imported US$499 million from the sector.

Further market openings include Brazilian apples to El Salvador and grapes to Azerbaijan. Ethiopia has authorised imports of forage seed varieties.

Source: ANBA