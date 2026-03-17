Aldi: Easter veg for just 15p

SPAR Austria Group continues expansion

In 2025, the SPAR Austria Group generated sales of €22.3bln through 3,326 stores operating in Austria and five neighbouring countries. Hans K. Reisch, CEO SPAR Austria, said: "A high quality of life includes a well-developed, easily accessible local supply chain that meets the diverse needs of the local population. Our mission is to improve people's quality of life, so we focus on offering regional products at affordable prices and on continually improving our supermarkets and shopping centres as community spaces. New ideas, acquisitions and forward-looking actions form the basis for sustainable growth. In 2026, we plan to invest about €800mln to expand and improve the number and quality of our stores".

Source: spar-international.com

Lidl Belgium is holding exploratory talks about opening on Sundays

"These discussions are part of broader trends in the retail market, where flexibility and changing customer expectations are becoming increasingly important", spokesperson Isabelle Colbrandt told the Belga news agency. "As a retailer, we want to be prepared for the future. That is why we are working with our social partners to determine whether and how Sunday opening might be possible in the long term".

Source: retaildetail.eu

Sweden: Coop Logistik CEO steps down

Örjan Grandin, the CEO of Sweden's Coop Logistik AB, has decided to step down after nearly nine years in the role. Grandin will continue to lead the logistics operations until 31 October to ensure a smooth transition.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Abu Bakr Supermarket announces major UK expansion with six new stores

Abu Bakr Supermarket has announced plans to open six new stores across the UK during 2026 and 2027, marking a significant step in the retailer's national growth strategy. The expansion will see the company invest an estimated £18mln in new stores and infrastructure and is expected to create more than 180 new jobs across the UK.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

UK: Aldi launches Easter veg for just 15p

Aldi reported: "Aldi's popular Easter Super Six deal is returning to stores from 31st March to 5th April, boasting all shoppers need for a true Easter feast: Nature's Pick British White Potatoes (15p, 2kg) - was £1.32, saving 89%; Nature's Pick British Carrots (15p, 1kg) - was 69p, saving 78%; Nature's Pick XL Garlic (15p, each) - was 39p, saving 62%; Nature's Pick Brown Onions (15p, 1kg) - was 99p, saving 85%; Nature's Pick British Swede (15p, each) - was 62p, saving 76%; Nature's Pick British Parsnips (15p, 500g) - was 74p, saving 80%".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Belgium: Colruyt rolls out its smart shopping cart to two additional stores

Following a successful launch in Halle, Colruyt's self-scanning shopping cart is coming to Kessel-Lo and, next month, to Waterloo as well. With the innovative Smart Cart, customers can shop more efficiently, keep their budget under control, and move through the checkout more smoothly.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Lotte Mart expands sales of Korea-grown tropical fruits amid warming

Lotte Mart said it will introduce tropical and subtropical fruits grown in Korea. Bananas from Sinan, South Jeolla, and lemons and grapefruits from Jeju are representative. This follows the rapid northward shift of cultivation zones for tropical and subtropical crops as the Korean Peninsula's climate has become subtropical in recent years. In the past, growing areas were concentrated in Jeju, but they are now expanding nationwide.

Source: biz.chosun.com

Marks & Spencer returns as Platinum Sponsor of the Balmoral Show

M&S reported: "Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced its return as Platinum Sponsor of the Balmoral Show, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to supporting Northern Ireland's agri-food sector and celebrating the region's outstanding local produce and farming community".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Woolworths buys South African food giant making R5bln a year

Woolworths Holdings Limited plans to acquire 100% of the shares in the privately owned prepared foods manufacturer, In2food. Woolworths will buy In2food from its founders, Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE) and other exiting shareholders.

Source: businesstech.co.za

Aldi UK ditches Greenwich, South East London Shop & Go checkout-free store experiment

Aldi UK is binning its checkout-free stores trial and converting its only Shop & Go location to a standard Aldi Local with self-service. An Aldi spokesperson said: "Whilst our Shop & Go trial has now come to an end as planned, our Greenwich High Road store will remain open as an Aldi Local, ensuring customers can still get everything they need at unbeatable Aldi prices".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Kroger CEO focused on bananas, among other things

Supermarket News reported: "Kroger's new CEO, Greg Foran, has led the company for only a few weeks, but sources say several key changes are already in the works. One of the top priorities might surprise you: bananas. Brittain Ladd, a strategy and supply chain adviser, said people he knows within the Cincinnati-based grocer say Foran has discovered several things that "shock and frustrate" him. One issue is how the retailer buys bananas. According to those sources, Kroger buys bananas through brokers instead of sourcing them directly from growers, a practice that affects a major revenue driver for the grocer. Bananas typically rank as the No. 1 selling fruit by volume and reach more than 90% of U.S. households, Ladd said. Americans eat about 25 to 27 pounds each year, and the fruit helps drive foot traffic and repeat visits. Kroger has not responded to a request for comment".

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Meijer's May 6 triple opening spans formats and state lines

Meijer is looking forward to a busy spring season. Three new locations are slated to open on May 6 across Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, adding two 159,000-square-foot supercenters and a smaller-format grocery store to its growing network.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US Foods® Spring Scoop™ line-up addresses top operator priority: High-quality through consistency

US Foods Holding Corp. reported: "Spring 2026 Scoop highlights include: Chef's Line® Crispy Carrot Fries - Picked at peak freshness in France, these vibrant, naturally sweet carrot fries offer a colorful alternative to traditional potato options. Lightly battered, they're equally delicious deep-fried for maximum crunch, or baked for a lighter preparation".

Source: businesswire.com

US: Winn-Dixie absorbs 7 Harveys supermarket locations in Florida and Georgia

The Winn-Dixie Company announced that seven Harveys supermarket locations in Florida and South Georgia will convert to the Winn-Dixie banner, the latest move in an ongoing effort to consolidate its grocery operations under a single brand.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Dollar General to introduce new store format, pilot subscription program

Dollar General will introduce a new store format in 2026 designed to encourage browsing and treasure hunting by customers, CEO Todd Vasos said on an earnings call with analysts. The layout was tested in a portion of the retailer's 2025 remodel projects. Additionally, Dollar General will pilot a subscription program as part of its loyalty efforts.

Source: retaildive.com