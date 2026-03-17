"Ecuador doubled its non-oil exports to Germany, mainly due to increased banana exports"

Pro Ecuador is Ecuador's promotional institute. Our mission is to promote Ecuadorian exports to Germany and to attract German investment to Ecuador," stated César Rohon, head of Pro Ecuador's trade office in Germany.

With 23 trade offices worldwide, the institution focuses a significant part of its activities on the German market, especially in the agri-food sector.

© Pro Ecuador

One key aspect of this work is participating in Fruit Logistica, regarded as the leading fair for the fruit and vegetable industry in Europe. Rohon, through the Trade Office in Germany, oversees the arrangement of the Ecuadorian pavilion and supports the country's export companies at this important event. Pro Ecuador is organizing a national pavilion with subsidized participation fees for export firms. "Ecuadorian companies showcase their products globally, highlighting quality along with the sector's dedication to sustainability and good agricultural practices. It serves as a platform where they connect directly with buyers and partners from all over the world," Rohon said. Attending the fair is part of a broader trade promotion strategy, he added.

© Pro Ecuador

The entity also maintains an agreement with the Import Promotion Desk (IPD), an initiative promoted by the Association of German Importers, which currently benefits more than 123 Ecuadorian companies. "The companies selected by the IPD receive specialized training, support to participate in trade fairs, and direct access to potential buyers," Rohon said. Four training sessions were held for the last Fruit Logistica: Three virtual and one in Berlin with IPD.

Pro Ecuador employs various promotional strategies. Gastronomy has proven particularly effective in introducing Ecuadorian products to German consumers. "Seeing a product is one thing, but experiencing its flavor in a dish makes a stronger impression. When someone tastes a chifle or an Ecuadorian dish, they immediately understand the ingredient's potential," Rohon said.

© Pro Ecuador

In this context, Ecuadorian chefs Carlos and Juan Sebastián Gallardo, renowned for their awards, have actively promoted Ecuador's gastronomy, emphasizing the country's high-quality products. These chefs, celebrated with Latin America's top restaurant award, have supported initiatives aimed at boosting the international profile of Ecuadorian cuisine and ingredients.

Germany plays a key role in Ecuador's trade, especially in the banana industry. The European Union is the main market, and Germany is the largest European importer of Ecuadorian bananas. According to Rohon, in 2025 Ecuador doubled its non-oil exports to Germany, mainly because of increased banana exports and a sharp rise in the international price of cocoa.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

Besides bananas, the office is also working to promote other Ecuadorian fruits in the German market. These include pitahaya, pineapple, mango, grapefruit, and other tropical varieties. One key part of the strategy is to leverage established business relationships in the banana sector to help introduce these new product categories.

The main objective is to create foreign exchange and jobs within a dollarized economy, he said. "When you work with discipline, strategy, and commitment, opportunities will eventually appear," Rohon stressed.

For more information:

César Rohon

ProEcuador

Email: [email protected]

www.proecuador.gob.ec