Too Good To Go appoints new UK & Ireland Managing Director

Too Good To Go has announced Chelsea Kerr as the new Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. Chelsea's new role at Too Good To Go comes at a landmark moment for the company in Ireland, having just reached over 2mln Surprise Bags saved since the Irish market launch in 2021.

Source: retailnews.ie

Online shopping for Lotte Mart fresh food and daily necessities via KakaoTalk

Lotte Mart announced that it had signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kakao to strengthen competitiveness in online grocery shopping. Through this agreement, Lotte Mart's online grocery platform "Lotte Mart ZETTA" will launch an online grocery shopping service within Kakao Shopping this year.

Source: cm.asiae.co.kr

Unrest continues at Intermarché Belgium

Members of Intermarché in Belgium are coming forward with stories of chaos within the group following the takeover of Mestdagh. They say that shopkeepers are paying the price: the first bankruptcies are already a reality. Management denies this, saying that the figures are excellent and the logistical problems are behind them.

Source: retaildetail.eu

'Aldi: The Next Big Seller'

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland reported: "Backing British suppliers has always been a priority for us at Aldi UK, so I'm very pleased to share that we're relaunching our TV series with Channel 4, now called 'Aldi: The Next Big Seller'. This is a genuine opportunity for ambitious British food and drink producers to get their products in front of millions of customers across our network of more than 1,080 Aldi stores".

Source: linkedin.com

Dia makes impressive comeback in Spain

After seven years of losses, Grupo Dia returned to profit in 2025. The Spanish branch even posted a net profit of €166mln, almost three times as much as in 2024. The first year of the new strategic plan was thus a success. Grupo Dia's turnover rose by 3.5% to €5.8bln in 2025, with Spain as the main growth engine. In its home country, turnover rose by 8% to €4.6bln, thanks to a 7.4% increase in comparable turnover combined with the opening of 94 new supermarkets.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Morrisons Daily adds food waste reduction platform specialist Gander to its approved supplier list

Gander, a food waste reduction platform, has been approved as a supplier for Morrisons Daily. This enables the retailer to use Gander's technology to sell surplus and short-dated food via the firm's app, helping to reduce waste and provide local shoppers with access to discounted food.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Aldi Nord appoints Lars Kürten as new country manager for Germany

Aldi Nord has named Lars Kürten as the chief executive officer of its German operations, effective 1 April 2026. Kürten will succeed Felix Rottmann, who has also served as a member of Aldi Nord's executive board since November 2025.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Tesco to cut 180 jobs within its head office

Tesco will cut 180 head office jobs as it adjusts to changing shopping habits. Ken Murphy, Tesco's chief executive, told PA Media: "We are committed to giving our customers the best value and service every time they shop with Tesco."

Source: bbc.com

UK: Just Eat Takeaway tests delivery with "singing" robots

Just Eat is launching a pilot project with autonomous delivery robots in Sunderland, UK. In 99% of cases, the robots should be able to deliver within minutes without human intervention.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Singapore: Grab bets on AI, New services to triple profit by 2028

Southeast Asia's top ride-hailing and delivery firm, Grab, is betting on artificial intelligence and expansion of new services such as online groceries and financial products to triple profit by 2028, the company's president told Reuters.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Australia: Coles post $511mln half-year profit, down 11.3%

Coles has recorded a $511mln profit for the second half of 2025, down 11.3%. At Coles supermarkets specifically, the company's gross margins increased from 27.1% to 27.8%.

Source: news.com.au

China: JD.com renews on-demand delivery fight with US$2.9bln in grocery subsidies

JD.com is making a renewed push into its online supermarket business with a subsidy programme worth more than 20bln yuan (US$2.9bln) over three years, a move aimed at defending its position in China's e-commerce and on-demand grocery sectors. In a statement, JD.com said the subsidy would cover products on a dedicated channel called "Billion-Yuan Supermarket", under its JD Supermarket service.

Source: scmp.com

Belgium: Colruyt Group extends Sunday opening hours for Okay City city stores

In the tourist centers of Ghent, Antwerp and Liège, Okay City stores, Colruyt Group's urban chain, will remain open longer on Sundays. According to the retailer, Sunday openings have been a success.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Ahold Delhaize USA CIO to deliver opening keynote at GroceryTech 2026

Progressive Grocer reported: 'Progressive Grocer is proud to announce that Ann Dozier, chief information officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, will deliver the opening keynote, "Things to Come", at the upcoming GroceryTech event, held May 12–14 in Charlotte, N.C.'

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: H-E-B continues to expand its Joe V's discount format

H-E-B plans to begin construction on a Joe V's Smart Shop in Garland, Texas, according to an announcement. It did not specify when the store will open. Low prices and low-price messaging take center stage at Joe V's.

Source: grocerydive.com

Mexico: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. fourth quarter 2025 results

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reported: "Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2025 fourth-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 4Q'25 Highlights: Same Store Sales (SSS) growth of 3.0% in Mexico. Consolidated Net Income in the quarter totaled $1,344mln and $1,846mln, if excluding additional expenses. Net debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.28x at the end of 4Q'25 vs. -0.18x in 4Q'24".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: NYC Mayor wants $70mln for city-run grocery stores

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces a massive budget shortfall but still wants to spend $70mln to launch a city-run grocery store program, the New York Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

Source: supermarketnews.com