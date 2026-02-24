"We need sunnier weather to boost exotic fruit consumption"

Pineapple imports are "going his way", according to Mario de Goede of Dutoit Europe. "It is a very different situation from last year. What we have seen recently is that trade tariffs have put pressure on Costa Rica's exports to the United States, redirecting more volume to Europe and making it more difficult to clear stocks. So I hope America will return to its previous import volumes."

Demand for pineapple is moderate, according to Mario. "We have generally had poor weather in Europe. What we need is more sunshine, which would help boost the consumption of exotic fruit. There is slightly more supply to Europe at the moment. Logistically, however, supply is going reasonably well. I honestly did not expect that, as Hapag-Lloyd has withdrawn a service to northern Europe."

Prices for pineapples are around 11.50 euros for the larger sizes, around 10.50 euros for the smaller sizes, and between 15 and 18 euros for high-colour pineapples. "You can see that demand for high-colour pineapples is broadening. The fruit is somewhat tastier and has a more distinctive pineapple flavour than the greener fruit. At the same time, volumes of green pineapples remain substantial; they offer a slightly longer shelf life, which also reduces risk. Moreover, with green pineapples, you are less dependent on the weather. If it rains, it remains challenging to achieve an attractive colour during ripening."

