Morrisons partners with Kellogg's: Free apple or banana

Singapore: FairPrice Foundation brings festive cheer to families in need with Chinese New Year care packs filled with healthy and nutritious festive essentials

FairPrice Group reported: "FairPrice Foundation (FPF) is improving access to nutritious essentials for families in need this Chinese New Year (CNY). More than 3,300 beneficiaries across Singapore will receive care packs packed with fresh eggs, fruits and vegetables this festive season".

Source: fairpricegroup.com.sg

Breakfasts for every break: Morrisons partners with Kellogg's to extend popular 'Breakfast Club' for every school holiday

Morrisons reported: "Families visiting their local Morrisons Café can enjoy a free 'Kellogg's Breakfast', which includes a bowl of cereal and a portion of fruit. Kids and adults can choose from much-loved favourites Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies, topped with their choice of dairy or non-dairy milk and a free apple or banana".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Amazon begins construction on its first UK building to pursue zero carbon certification

Amazon reported: "Amazon has broken ground on a delivery station in Stockton-on-Tees that will become its first building to pursue Living Future's Zero Carbon Certification. The £40mln investment will create around 100 jobs in the north-east whilst setting new standards for lower-carbon logistics buildings across the UK and Europe".

Source: aboutamazon.co.uk

France: E.Leclerc reaches more than €50bln in sales

E.Leclerc saw its turnover (excluding fuel) grow by 2.4% to €51.1bln in 2025. This was reported by CEO Michel-Édouard Leclerc in an interview with the French business newspaper Les Echos. The retailer is maintaining a steady pace: a year earlier, turnover grew by 2.5% to €49.9bln.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SPAR Denmark strengthens local sourcing and community commitment

Dagrofa, which operates SPAR in Denmark, has recently launched its new sustainability programme 'Grobund for mere' (Breeding ground for more). SPAR Denmark is investing in tailored product ranges that match local needs. These include a wide selection of fresh produce and convenient meal solutions, all selected with a strong focus on reducing food waste while making everyday shopping easier for customers.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Plant-based food back in growth for first time in years thanks to veg-led scratch cooking trend

Tesco reported: "Growing demand for veg-led foods that are rich in protein and fibre have put plant-based food back in growth for the first time in years as meat alternative shoppers look for more control over what they eat. The trend for natural plant-based foods is being noticed at Tesco which says shoppers are being more selective and looking for health benefits in the foods they buy".

Source: tescoplc.com

UK: A trio of new smoothies

IW Capital reported: "IW Capital-backed Daily Dose Juice has announced the launch of its new apple cider vinegar shot and a trio of new smoothies: Berry Boost, Golden Glow and Super Greens. Each product is cold-pressed and crafted from carefully selected fruit and vegetables, with no concentrates, preservatives or added fillers. The full range will be available in Whole Foods Market stores across the UK from 6th February".

Source: linkedin.com

Fine for European purchasing alliance Eurelec

Eurelec, the European purchasing center of E.Leclerc, Rewe, and Ahold Delhaize, has been fined more than €33mln in France for exceeding the deadline for commercial agreements. This was reported by the Direction générale de la concurrence, de la consommation et de la répression des fraudes (DGCCRF) on its website.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Ahold Delhaize USA breaks ground on new $860mln distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

Ahold Delhaize USA, along with its companies ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Burlington, N.C. The more than $860mln investment represents a major milestone in Ahold Delhaize USA's Growing Together strategy to modernize its supply chain and drive long-term growth for its U.S. brands.

Source: globenewswire.com

7-Eleven ramps up AiFi technology powered checkout free store push across retailer's US locations

7-Eleven is expanding its frictionless checkout pilot using AiFi computer vision technology in select US locations. In a LinkedIn post, Michael Guzzetta, Retail Innovation & Strategy Leader at Cookie Plug San Antonio, and a former H-E-B executive, said: "After Amazon pulled back from large format Just Walk Out, the easy narrative was that frictionless checkout had been overhyped and exposed. That was always too simple. The real issue was format economics".

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Tapatia Supermarkets bring new Latin grocery store to Greenacres

Tapatia Supermarkets has opened its fifth Palm Beach County location in Greenacres, offering a wide array of Latin American and Caribbean products. The produce section offers tropical fruits and vegetables such as green tomatoes, soursop and cactus leaves.

Source: eu.palmbeachpost.com

Brazil: Assaí achieves 5.2% sales growth in 2025

Brazilian self-service wholesaler Assaí concluded its 2025 financial year with sales of BRL 84.7bln (€16.1bln), showing 5.2% growth compared to 2024, despite a challenging economic climate. The company generated BRL 2.8bln (€532mln) in free cash flow and successfully reduced its net debt by BRL 1.2bln (€228mln).

Source: esmmagazine.com