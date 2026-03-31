Free carrots to Asda customers across 581 stores on Good Friday

Morrisons Café keeps kids fuelled this Easter with free Kellogg's breakfast club and more

Morrisons reported: "Families visiting Morrisons Cafés can enjoy a free 'Kellogg's Breakfast', featuring a bowl of cereal and a portion of fruit. Kids and adults can choose from much-loved favourites Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies, served with their choice of dairy or non-dairy milk, alongside a free apple or banana".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

UK: Results confirm dismal year for Asda but 'edging forward' with turnaround plan

Asda has posted its annual results, which confirm it suffered significant falls in sales and profits during 2025. However, its Chairman, Allan Leighton, insisted the struggling supermarket's recovery programme is "edging forward", with its more recent performance showing signs of improvement. In the year to 31st December 2025, Asda's total sales slipped 3.3% to £21.0bln, with a like-for-like decline of 3.1% - a slight improvement on the 3.4% fall in 2024. Adjusted EDITDA, not including rent, plummeted 33.1% to £764mln as a result of the company's investment in price cuts to improve its competitiveness.

Source: kamcity.com

Spain: DIA reports 12% growth in online orders in 2025

Spanish supermarket chain DIA has reported significant growth across its e-commerce platform, driven by consumers seeking greater convenience and time savings. Topping the list of the most-purchased items are high-volume staples, heavily represented by dairy products, beverages, and fresh produce.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Asda backs growing UK 'Easter Eve' trend with free carrot giveaway

Asda has announced it will give away free carrots to customers across 581 stores on Good Friday, stepping in to support a rapidly growing UK tradition of leaving a carrot out for the Easter Bunny on 'Easter Eve', as almost half of Brits (44.9%) say they've previously left out a carrot for the Easter bunny in the past, with a 10.1% growth in the tradition in the last two years alone.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Holland: SPAR Holding appoints Peter Hoekstra as director of operations

Peter Hoekstra will take over as the director of operations of SPAR Holding BV, effective 1 May 2026. He succeeds Pim Dirckx, who is leaving the company after thirteen years of service.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Morrisons cuts the price of British farmed veg to just 4p ahead of Easter

Morrisons reported: "Morrisons is launching unbeatable prices across its British seasonal veg range to accompany the roast joint centrepiece this weekend. Roast veg favourites from spring carrots to roasties are included in the offer running from Monday 30th March - Sunday 5th April. Carrots (£0.04, 1kg), Parsnips (£0.04, 500g), Whole Swede (£0.04), and Morrisons much-loved The Best British White All Rounder Potatoes (£1.00, 2kg) are all dropping in price - because there's nothing quite like perfectly golden roasties, honey-roasted root veg, and creamy swede mash with lashings of butter to round-off the hearty meal".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

UK: Whole Foods Market preps launch of newest London store in Angel, Islington with doors opening this Thursday

Whole Foods Market will open the doors to its newest store in Angel, Islington this week, marking the first in a series of new London locations. The Amazon owned retailer will host a grand opening celebration with events beginning early Thursday before the store opens its doors. The first 200 shoppers in line will receive complimentary freshly baked croissants, Driscoll's berries, Old Spike coffees and limited edition Whole Foods Market Angel tote bags.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Raley's CEO departs after 11 years with the grocer

The Raley's Companies President and CEO Keith Knopf has left the supermarket operator after nearly 11 years working for the company that included more than seven serving as its chief executive, according to an announcement. The company, which oversees the Raley's and Bashas' supermarket brands, has named Mike Teel, its owner and chairman, to replace Knopf.

Source: grocerydive.com

Canada: Strike of the unionized employees at the produce distribution centre in Laval, as well as those in transportation and the head office

METRO Inc. reported: 'METRO Inc. deplores the decision of the unionized employees at its Produce distribution centre in Laval, as well as those in transportation and head office, to go on strike. "We are very disappointed by this decision, particularly given that we have been negotiating with the union for several months in order to reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers in a highly competitive market", said Caroline Larocque, Vice President, Logistics and Distribution, Québec. "METRO has implemented its contingency plan to maintain a normal supply of products to the stores." METRO remains committed to reaching a negotiated agreement as soon as possible. In the meantime, the company has implemented its contingency plan to ensure stores continue to meet the needs of customers'.

Source: corpo.metro.ca

How to keep produce in growth mode

Shopper interest in specific products can surge, including for everyday items, such as cucumbers and tomatoes, when the selections appear on social media as part of viral recipes or wellness trend listings, Andy Vargas, Save Mart senior category manager, fruits, said. "Produce shoppers are not impulsive, but informed, cost-aware and quick to act when both need and inspiration are connected", he said.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Aldi relaunches website with Instacart

Aldi said it has relaunched its website and mobile app through a partnership with Instacart, which is the company's exclusive fulfillment partner across both platforms.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Sendik's Food Market celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday along with its own

Milwaukee's Sendik's Food Market celebrated two 100th birthdays on Friday - the grocer's own and longtime Grafton, Wisconsin, customer Phyliss K. The Sendik's executive attributed the grocer's 100 years of success in the fast-changing grocery industry in part to its community-focused culture.

Source: progressivegrocer.com