Jumbo Belgium: 4 new stores set to open

Lidl is looking to hire 240 new employees in Belgium

With the goal of opening six new stores each year, Lidl plans to hire more than 240 new employees in Belgium over the next 12 months. Lidl is investing heavily in growth in the Belgian market in the coming years. Soon, the discounter will open its largest supermarket in the country in Anderlecht.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Bulgaria: Fantastico opens first store in Plovdiv

Bulgarian supermarket operator Fantastico Group said it opened its first store in the second-largest city of Plovdiv, following a 13.9mln euro ($16mln) investment. Fantastico put 7.5mln euro into the reconstruction of the former exhibition building at Plovdiv Fair complex, 2mln euro in surrounding infrastructure and 4.4mln euro in equipment for the new 4,200 square metre store, the company said in a press release.

Source: seenews.com

Ecommerce in Sweden grew 10% in 2025

Last year, online sales in Sweden increased 10% compared to the year before. In total, ecommerce reached approximately 14bln euros (153bln Swedish Kronor). This is the highest turnover ever recorded in the country. These data come from the latest edition of the E-barometer report from PostNord, a logistics provider in the Nordics.

Source: ecommercenews.eu

Four new stores set to open for Jumbo Belgium

Jumbo hasn't opened any new stores in Belgium yet this year, but that's about to change. Lokeren and Ingelmunster are on the schedule soon, and the supermarket chain is also working on at least two other projects for which the buildings are already ready. "We look forward to opening a Jumbo in Mortsel this year. It is still too early to provide more information on this. We will revisit this later this year at a time of our choosing", Jumbo told Gazet Van Antwerpen.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK consumers to cut back on groceries as Middle East conflict pushes up costs, says GlobalData

GlobalData reported: "The National Farmers Union in the UK has issued a stark warning regarding impending price increases across various sectors, a forecast that coincides with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As geopolitical tensions escalate, the ripple effects on UK food and retail supply chains are becoming increasingly evident, leading to higher prices for consumers. In response to recent rising prices, 28% of UK consumers stated that they have cut back on grocery spend to save money (GlobalData Q1 2026 Global Consumer Survey - UK, was conducted with 500 respondents), according to GlobalData".

Source: globaldata.com

Foodmaker continues international expansion at Billa in Austria

Foodmaker, the Belgian restaurant chain and producer of ultra-fresh meals, is taking a new step in its European expansion with its launch at the Austrian market leader Billa, a subsidiary of the Rewe Group. Where possible, ingredients and herbs come directly from its own organic fields.

Source: retaildetail.eu

A versatile plan for greater produce use

"Retailers are treating produce like a side and not the main event", said Dan Avakian, a retail merchandising and communications consultant at FreshXperts, a Parkville, Missouri-based consortium of consultants for the North American fresh produce industry. It is important that operators educate shoppers on the different produce roles, Avakian said, such as by suggesting new meal solutions and cross-merchandising fruits and vegetables with fresh proteins and center store selections. Breakfast, snacks and quick lunches that often consist of grab-and-go and processed foods are major opportunities for greater produce consumption, Avakian said. "Smoothies, cut fruit, avocado toast, salad kits and snack packs can easily step into those occasions", he said.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Walmart to close Massachusetts fulfillment center

Walmart is closing a fulfillment center in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice. Ninety employees will be impacted by the closure, with layoffs slated to start May 29, per the notice.

Source: supplychaindive.com

SpartanNash looks to strengthen its role as hometown grocer through widespread store remodels

SpartanNash might be a multi-state regional grocery retail company, but the banners that operate under it are run more like small, local stores, and the company takes that role as a hometown grocer seriously. It's this role that's at the heart of a store remodel strategy that SpartanNash has been rolling out across its Family Fare and Martin's Super Markets chains in Michigan and northern Indiana. The company, which has officially been part of C&S Wholesale Grocers since September, is also kicking off store remodels across its D&W Fresh Market and VG's Grocery banners.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Harris Teeter recognized among Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026

Harris Teeter reported: 'Harris Teeter announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2026. "We believe trust is earned, and we honor it every day by showing up for our shoppers, supporting our associates, and serving our communities fresh and high-quality ingredients at an exceptional value", said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations'.

Source: prnewswire.com

US: RELEX report: AI moves into core supply chain decisions as volatility persists

RELEX Solutions reported: "RELEX Solutions released the State of Supply Chain 2026: Volatility, Trade-Offs & the Rise of AI report, showing that AI is moving from experimentation to operational decision support across supply chain planning".

Source: prnewswire.com