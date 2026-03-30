Italy: 23,000 Lidl workers in Italy win predictable shifts and guaranteed hours

After months of negotiations and nationwide strikes, over 23,000 Lidl workers in Italy have secured predictable shifts, guaranteed minimum working hours and a stronger say in their work organization in a new collective agreement.

The contract – negotiated by UNI Global Union's Italian affiliates Filcams CGIL, Fisascat CISL and Uiltucs – was ratified by workers last week, with over 98 per cent of those who voted in favour of the deal.

In a joint statement, Filcams CGIL, Fisascat CISL and Uiltucs, welcomed the members' approval: "This agreement strengthens pay, rights and quality of work and improves shift organization. It is the result of the determination of workers who strongly supported the dispute and of negotiations that turned actions into concrete results. Now a new phase of industrial relations begins, which must consolidate and fully implement the commitments undertaken."

Source: Uni Global Union

UK: Uber Eats and Starship delivery robots arrive in Sheffield following roll-out in Leeds last year

Uber Eats and Starship Technologies are launching autonomous robot deliveries to 50,000 households in Sheffield. This builds on a roll-out in Leeds last year.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Poland: Discounters are now dominating the market, Poles spent PLN 14.5bln

"The improvement in consumer sentiment does not translate into larger shopping baskets. Poles make decisions more consciously and reach for products that suit their lifestyle and health needs," says Szymon Mordasiewicz, Managing Director at YouGov. In 2025, the positive market dynamics were built primarily by categories related to freshness and comfort. Among the segments that contributed to the additional volume in the carts are, among e.g. fresh meat, fruit and natural yoghurts, kefir, ready meals, functional drinks, ice tea and fresh fruit.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

UK: Aldi reduces Easter Super Six offer to just 8p

Aldi reported: "Aldi has announced a further reduction of its Easter Super Six offering in stores from 31st March to 5th April, shoppers can now pick up all of their Easter veg for less than 50p: Nature's Pick British White Potatoes (8p, 2kg) - was £1.32, saving 94%; Nature's Pick British Carrots (8p, 1kg) - was 69p, saving 88%; Nature's Pick XL Garlic (8p, each) - was 39p, saving 79%; Nature's Pick Brown Onions (8p, 1kg) - was 99p, saving 92%; Nature's Pick British Swede (8p, each) - was 62p, saving 87%; Nature's Pick British Parsnips (8p, 500g) - was 74p, saving 89%".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

UK: Co-op and Holy Moly partner to launch new lunch option

Natural dip brand Holy Moly has partnered with Co-op to launch a Tex Mex Style Chicken Wrap with a natural Guacamole dip. Holy Moly Tex Mex Style Chicken WrapThe co-branded wrap, which is the first of its kind for Co-op, comes with a 57g pot of Holy Moly Guacamole and will be available in selected Co-op stores from 26th March, priced at £3.50.

Source: kamcity.com

UK: Lidl wins inaugural best British apple launch award

Lidl has been named winner of the inaugural Best British Apple Launch Award 2025, presented by British Apples & Pears Limited (BAPL), after delivering a strong instore and online campaign that achieved double-digit sales growth during the crucial British apple and pear season launch period of September to November 2025.

This BAPL award recognises retailers who demonstrate outstanding commitment to British apples and pears at the start of the domestic season – combining visibility, execution, education and measurable commercial impact to drive category growth.

Source: British Apples & Pears

Germany: REWE Pick & Go autonomous store opens in Hanover, Germany powered by Trigo technology

REWE has opened a Pick & Go autonomous store in Hanover, Germany, powered by Trigo technology. REWE Group's Alina Maria Klueger said: "What a great moment! The opening of our Pick&Go store in the Lister Meile in Hanover was not only another milestone - it was above all a result of real teamwork, enthusiasm and an impressive dose of verve."

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Pepper acquires YC-backed Alima, doubling down on AI and product content capabilities

Pepper announced it has acquired Alima, a Y Combinator-backed startup focused on modernizing food distribution for small distributors. The acquisition reflects a shared vision to create a platform distributors rely on to run all of their core operations, with Alima's founders joining the Pepper team to continue building together.

Source: businesswire.com

Canada: CFIB calls for fairness as Manitoba PST cut on groceries excludes small shops and restaurants

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the Manitoba government to urgently expand its new Provincial Sales Tax (PST) exemption on grocery items to include small retailers and restaurants, warning the current design creates an unfair two-tier system that disadvantages local businesses.

Source: cfib-fcei.ca

US: Kroger to reportedly open two stores, invest $112 million in Ohio

Cincinnati-based Kroger is investing $112 million to open and renovate stores in central and northwest Ohio in what the grocery giant calls a "record-breaking" effort to "support shoppers and grow communities," according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The investment is covering projects including renovation of existing stores and the construction of two new stores.

Source: Chain Store Age

Canada: Loblaw's No Frills debuts next-gen storeformat in Ontario

Canada's No Frills banner has planted its flag in Komoka, Ontario, debuting a store at 370 Crestview Drive that doubles as a preview of what the hard-discount chain has in store on the horizon.

The location, owned by Mike and Grace Rundle, features a hybrid timber and steel construction meant to soften the utilitarian warehouse aesthetic long associated with the banner. It's the first No Frills market to carry the new design, with parent company Loblaw Cos. Ltd. positioning it as a template for the brand's next chapter.

Source: Progressive Grocer