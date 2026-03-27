UK: Sainsbury's transforms its Tonbridge supermarket into new flagship store

Sainsbury's reported: "Sainsbury's has unveiled its new flagship supermarket following a major project to extend and renovate its existing store in Tonbridge, Kent, into a larger, state-of-the-art superstore for customers. The store now has 30% more space dedicated to high quality, great value food, allowing it to offer hundreds of delicious new products to customers. For example, the produce section stocking fresh fruit and veg is two and a half times larger than before".

Source: corporate.sainsburys.co.uk

Belgium: Colruyt donates 11 tonnes of potatoes weekly to organisations in Brussels

Colruyt Group reported: "Starting next week, Colruyt will donate 11 tonnes of surplus potatoes every week to organisations in Brussels, in collaboration with NOJAVEL!, in addition to the donations already made through the Food Banks".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

UK: Plans submitted for new town's first supermarket

Lidl has submitted a planning application for what will be the first store at a new Cambridgeshire town. The budget supermarket chain wants to open on Station Road on the northern edge of Northstowe, which is a new development home to an estimate of nearly 5,000 people. The planning application will be considered by South Cambridgeshire District Council and a decision is expected by 15 June.

Source: bbc.com

French organic grocery chain La Vie Claire ventures abroad

The French organic retail chain La Vie Claire is acquiring six Belgian stores that were previously part of the Biocap network. Belgium will serve as a springboard for further international growth. La Vie Claire is setting its sights on the Belgian market, now that organic food is experiencing a resurgence there. In 2024, the country recorded an 8.6% increase in organic spending, amounting to 1.285bln euros - with Wallonia leading the way (+10.5%), according to LSA.

Source: retaildetail.eu

New Zealand: Improved profitability despite tough conditions for The Warehouse Group

The Warehouse Group has announced its half-year results for the 26 weeks ending the 1st of February 2026. Despite a challenging retail environment and ongoing cost-of-living pressures on households, The Warehouse Group recorded sales of NZD 1,612.1mln, improving profitability through disciplined cost control and working capital improvements, driven by lower inventory levels.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

Once Upon a Farm launches into the UK market with first retail listing

Once Upon a Farm, the farm-fresh snack brand for families, will be entering the UK market for the first time on 27th March with an initial launch at select Whole Foods Market stores in London. The range will include three fruit and vegetable blends and three dairy free smoothies that are organic and have no added sugar or preservatives to appeal to growing children aged 4+.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Estonia: Supermarkets launch campaign to pressure government into lowering food VAT

ERR reported: Nele Peil, CEO of the Estonian Retailers Association, told ERR that the level of value-added tax in Estonia is so high that it has exceeded people's pain threshold. According to Peil, the share of local products is highest within the essential food category, meaning that increased sales driven by a VAT reduction would also benefit domestic food producers. "In retail, these categories have the smallest markups and the highest price competition, meaning the impact of a tax cut would be passed on to prices in full or near-full", Peil forecasted. She also noted that these categories contain the healthiest goods - excluding processed or salty foods, sugars and fats - and instead consist of fresh and essential items such as fruits and vegetables, bread, fresh meat, milk and eggs, which are unavoidable expenses for consumers.

Source: news.err.ee

Whole Foods Market honors 16 product suppliers

Whole Foods Market has named 16 vendors as recipients of its 14th Annual Supplier All-Star Awards, which the grocer said recognize supplier partners whose products, innovation and collaboration helped shape the retailer's assortment over the past year. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market operates more than 545 stores across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Source: storebrands.com

US: Aldi makes debut in 40th state

Aldi has officially staked its claim in the state of Maine. The discount grocer opened its first store in Portland on Thursday, making Maine the 40th state with an Aldi store. The store is located at 1100 Brighton Ave. and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Brazil: Grupo Mateus reports 20% revenue growth in Q4 2025

Grupo Mateus, the third-largest food retailer in Brazil, saw strong growth in its 2025 financial year, significantly boosted by the full consolidation of Novo Atacarejo. Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 saw a 20.9% increase, to BRL 10.6bln (€1.7bln). For the full year, net revenue grew by 19.8%, to BRL 38.4bln (€6.3bln).

Source: esmmagazine.com

US: Publix adds to footprint with new store openings in Tennessee, Florida

Publix Super Markets has opened two new stores on March 26 - one on Silverleaf Parkway in St. Augustine, Florida, and the other on Kingston Pike in Farragut, Tennessee.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Americanas seeks exit from bankruptcy protection

Americanas filed on Wednesday (25) a request to exit court-supervised restructuring proceedings, two years after its plan was approved by a Rio de Janeiro court in February 2024. The filing with the 4th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro comes at the earliest legal deadline for a company in this situation to request closure of the process. If approved, the move would mark a significant milestone in the largest crisis in the company's history.

Source: valorinternational.globo.com