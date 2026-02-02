Launch of Costco’s first ever same-day delivery websites in France and Spain

Spain: Alcampo invests over €52mln in store renovations in 2025

Spanish grocery retailer Alcampo has invested more than €52mln in 2025 to renovate 26 stores across nine Spanish autonomous communities. These investments were allocated for adapting stores to evolving shopping habits, enhancing the customer experience, and boosting the fresh and local produce offer.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spain: DIA sees double-digit sales growth in Q4

DIA Spain reported 10.1% growth in sales in the fourth quarter of its financial year, reaching €1.47bln. Like-for-like sales increased by 7.7%, while sales volume rose by 5.6%. Fresh product sales were 15% higher year-on-year, while sales of affordable DIA-brand products registered a 12% increase.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Belgium: Opening of a brand new Colruyt store in Saint-Servais

Colruyt Group reported: "On Wednesday 4 February 2026, a new Colruyt Lowest Prices store, including a Collect&Go pick-up point, will open its doors at 480 Chaussée de Waterloo in Saint-Servais. Customers can choose from a fine selection of fruit and vegetables, vegetarian products and fish in the fresh food section".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

UK: IFCF partners with The Orchard Project

IFCF reported: "Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation (IFCF) is proud to announce a new three‑year national partnership with The Orchard Project, the UK's only charity dedicated exclusively to creating, restoring and celebrating community orchards. The collaboration will support the creation of vibrant green spaces in communities that need them most - connecting children, young people and local residents with nature while improving access to fresh fruit, biodiversity and outdoor learning opportunities".

Source: ifcf.org.uk

Holland: Retail turnover up by 3% in December

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports that retail turnover was 3.0% higher in December 2025, year on year. Turnover in supermarkets was up by over 6%, while turnover in specialty shops was down by 1.1%.

Source: cbs.nl

UK: Co-op Wholesale begins trials of new Nisa format

The first store operating under Co-op Wholesale's new Nisa format has opened in Leeds. According to trade publication Better Retailing, the site in Menston is part of Neil Patel's NP Group, which runs six convenience stores in the region.

Source: kamcity.com

South Africa's biggest retailer set to shoot the lights out

Shoprite is expected to report another strong set of half-year results as the retail giant continues to go from strength to strength, with headline earnings growth of over 10% on the cards. Shoprite released an operational update for the six months ended 28 December 2025, which marked the first half of its 2026 financial year. Shoprite, which owns Checkers and other well-known brands in South Africa, reported that its sales grew to R136.8bln in the six-month period, up 7.2% compared to the first half of its 2025 financial year.

Source: dailyinvestor.com

Co-op announces appointment of Ronny Gottschlich to its Board

Co-op reported: "The Co-operative Group ("Co-op") announced that Ronny Gottschlich will be joining its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Ronny has extensive retail experience, as former CEO of Lidl UK, and across many senior leadership roles for the Schwarz Group in multiple European markets, and in his advisory work as founder of Heunadel Retail Advisory".

Source: co-operative.coop

Top 10 supermarket retail chains in Spain

ESM - European Supermarket Magazine reported: "Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Spain, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover: 1. Mercadona turnover: €37.1bln (2024); 2. Grupo IFA turnover: €19.2bln (2024); 3. Carrefour turnover: €11.7bln (2024); 4: Lidl turnover: €6.95bln (2024); 5. Eroski turnover: €5.9bln (2024); 6. Alcampo turnover: €5bln (2024); 7. Consum turnover: €4.7bln (2024); 8. DIA turnover: €4.3bln (2024); 9. El Corte Inglés turnover: €3.04bln (2025); 10. SPAR Española turnover: €2.4bln (2024)".

Source: esmmagazine.com

Instacart and Costco take North American same-day delivery tie up to European countries

Instacart and Costco Wholesale have announced the expansion of their North American partnership into Europe, with the launch of Costco's first ever same-day delivery websites in France and Spain, powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro commerce platform and fulfillment solutions services. Costco members in France and Spain can now shop online and receive delivery through its websites in each country. The initial roll-out includes delivery from all locations in France and Spain, including the Paris metropolitan area and Mulhouse in France, as well as Bilbao, Madrid, Seville, and Zaragoza in Spain.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Vallarta Supermarkets fights food waste using AI

Hispanic grocery store chain Vallarta Supermarkets has finalized the deployment of Smartway's intelligent detection technology to help combat food waste. Since 2012, Smartway has supported large-scale food retailers with an AI-powered Food Waste Management System that optimizes the end-of-life journey of fresh products.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: The Fresh Market cuts ribbon on newest store in South Miami

Premium grocery retailer The Fresh Market debuted its first new store of 2026, cutting the ribbon on its eighth location in the Miami-Dade area. Guests and local officials were welcomed with fully stocked shelves featuring an impressive assortment of premium meats and seafood, fresh seasonal produce, distinctive local offerings and a curated selection of international favorites.

Source: businesswire.com

Canada: Metro focuses on discount formats

Canadian retailer Metro said its new-store development plans this year will focus largely on its Super C and Food Basics discount-store banners. The company, which added 12 discount stores in fiscal 2025, said it plans to open another 12 such locations in fiscal 2026.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Sysco reports second quarter fiscal year 2026 results

Sysco Corporation ("Sysco" or the "company") announced financial results for its 13-week second fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2025. Key financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 include the following (comparisons are to the same period in fiscal year 2025): Sales increased 3.0%; U.S. Foodservice volume increased 0.8%, U.S. local volumes increased 1.2%; Gross profit increased 3.9% to $3.8bln.

Source: globenewswire.com