Belgium: Colruyt to open half an hour earlier

From Monday, February 16, all Colruyt stores and Collect&Go pick-up points in Belgium will be open from 8 a.m., which is half an hour earlier than before. Colruyt claims to be the first discounter to open its doors so early.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SPAR China further grew its brand presence in December

In the North of the country, SPAR China partner SPAR Shandong celebrated the opening of a new supermarket in Beijing, located in the bustling Mentougou District. This supermarket is positioned as a quality store focused on fresh food, ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, and seafood. SPAR Guangdong in the South reopened the SPAR Guangdong Galaxy City supermarket after an extensive renovation. The fresh departments have seen an extensive upgrade, including with the bakery and food-to-go departments.

Source: spar-international.com

Switzerland: Apprentices take charge of their Migros stores

Migros reported: "Migros Valais cooperative will hand over control of its Le Ritz supermarket in Sion to 21 apprentices between 19 January and 7 February 2026. This young team will be given full responsibility for running the store, covering every process, from logistics to till management. Meanwhile, Migros Vaud will entrust the management of its Les Cèdres store in Chavannes to an 18-strong team of apprentices on 2-14 February 2026. In this case, the youngsters will be given responsibility for store operations. Similar initiatives are conducted every year at various Migros cooperatives in French-speaking Switzerland and German-speaking Switzerland. However, this is the most wide-ranging programme yet".

Source: corporate.migros.ch

UK: Co-op launches first new store of 2026 in Oxfordshire community of Willowbrook Park, Didcot

Co-op reported: "Co-op launches its first new store of 2026 in the new community neighbourhood of Willowbrook Park, Didcot. Costa Coffee Express, bakery and hot food is conveniently available alongside Co-op's focus on fresh, healthy produce; meats and dairy; food-to-go and meal deals; bakery; Fairtrade goods; pizzas; flowers; ready meals; award winning wines and beers and, everyday essentials".

Source: co-operative.coop

Sunday promotions a hit at Carrefour Belgium

Carrefour Belgium looks back with great satisfaction on the first Sunday opening of its integrated Markets and hypermarkets on January 18. Shoppers particularly appreciated the Sunday promotions.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Lotte Mart boosts fruit edge with exclusive regions and new varieties in Korea

Lotte Mart said that it will strengthen its fruit competitiveness by highlighting exclusive growing regions and new varieties. This year, Lotte Mart is selling "Miryang Eoreumgol apples (4-5 count/bag)" exclusively among big-box retailers. Miryang Eoreumgol is regarded as one of Korea's top growing regions thanks to its large daily temperature swings and abundant sunlight, which produce excellent texture and sweetness in the flesh. Although harvests have declined since 2022 due to abnormal weather, creating shortages, Lotte Mart moved early by collaborating with NongHyup in Miryang to prepare for exclusive distribution.

Source: biz.chosun.com

ALDI Ireland strips back the noise: 'ALDI. It's Not Complicated.'

ALDI Ireland has announced the launch of its new brand platform, 'ALDI. It's Not Complicated.' marking a significant strategic refocus for the retailer. As part of the campaign launch, ALDI has just dropped a new flagship television advert that parodies the mental gymnastics that often define the modern grocery shopping experience. The advert highlights the hidden costs to everyday items such as a simple tin of tomatoes, driven by unnecessary complications, baffling presentation and needless packaging.

Source: retailnews.ie

Major UK supermarket shutting store that is 'cornerstone of community'

A major UK supermarket chain with 2,400 branches is shutting a store which has been branded a "cornerstone" of the community. A popular branch of SPAR has confirmed it will close its doors next month. The store is set to close Friday, February 20. The branch, in Bury St Edmunds, has left shoppers gutted with the announcement that the store will soon be shut for good.

Source: birminghammail.co.uk

UK: Asda puts over 150 jobs at risk after Christmas sales slump

Supermarket chain Asda has moved more than 150 roles into redundancy consultation, following weak Christmas trading that pushed its grocery market share to a record low. The Telegraph reported that the chain is planning to remove over 80 managerial posts alongside multiple warehouse roles as part of wider cost-cutting across several major distribution centres.

Source: retail-insight-network.com

Germany: Aldi opens first store built entirely from timber

Aldi has reopened a supermarket in Germany that has been entirely constructed from wood. The pilot project, located on Karl-Heinz-Kipp-Straße in the Alzey Industrial Estate, aims to redefine contemporary retail through its innovative construction and commitment to environmental responsibility.

Source: esmmagazine.com

US: Grocery tech firm Simbe has updated addition to shelf-scanning robotic family

Innovation moves quickly in the robotics space as grocery technology firm Simbe launched its updated shelf-scanning robot, Tally 4.0. According to Simbe, Tally 4.0 captures more of the store more frequently and delivers faster insights into product availability, pricing and placement.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Denny's Corporation announces completion of acquisition by TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group and Yadav Enterprises

Denny's Corporation (the "Company" or "Denny's"), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. and Keke's Inc., announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition by TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC ("TriArtisan"), Treville Capital Group ("Treville") and Yadav Enterprises, Inc. ("Yadav Enterprises"). The transaction closed following approval by Denny's stockholders as well as satisfaction of all required regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Publix acquires 6 shopping centers for $130mln, including 4 in Central Florida

The Lakeland-based grocery chain bought a portfolio of fully leased shopping centers across Florida and Georgia, continuing a property-buying strategy that experts say has reshaped the retail real estate market since 2008.

Source: bizjournals.com