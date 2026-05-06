Georgian dried fruit import value rises as volumes fall in Q1 2026

Dried fruit imports to Georgia increased in value in the first quarter of 2026 despite a decline in volumes, according to data from the national statistics service. In January-March 2026, Georgia imported dried fruit worth $793,000 with a total volume of 252 tonnes. In the same period of 2025, imports stood at $721,000 and 315 tonnes. This means import value rose by 9.9%, while volume fell by 20%.

Official data show that the average import price increased from $2.28 per kg in the first quarter of last year to $3.14 per kg in January-March this year.

Uzbekistan remained the largest supplier, accounting for $321,000 and 151 tonnes. It was followed by Iran with $196,000 and 54 tonnes, and Tajikistan with $100,000 and 20 tonnes.

Significant volumes were also imported from Turkey at $74,000 for 6 tonnes, Germany at $38,000 for 2.7 tonnes, and China at $19,000 for 2.3 tonnes. Smaller shipments came from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Austria, and Bulgaria.

At the same time, Georgia's dried fruit exports fell sharply. In the first quarter of 2026, exports totaled $128,000 and 29 tonnes, compared with $666,000 and 148 tonnes a year earlier. This represents a drop of about 80% in both value and volume.

Germany was the main export destination with $73,000 and 23 tonnes. Latvia followed with $34,000 and 1.5 tonnes, while Lithuania accounted for $13,000 and 2.4 tonnes. Smaller volumes were also exported to Russia and Canada.

Source: www.bizzone.info