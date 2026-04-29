“Given the current geopolitical situation, no customer should account for too large a share of sales”

Despite economically challenging conditions, The Nutty Farmer continues to perform well. The Belgian nut company is still growing, although current geopolitical and economic uncertainty makes long-term planning difficult, according to founder Fréderic Bostyn. "With all the wars and climate change, it is sometimes difficult to determine which direction things will take," says the Sint-Denijs-based entrepreneur, who recently released his own cookbook, 'Totally Nuts about Nuts', aiming to inspire people to incorporate nuts into their dishes.

Because of these uncertainties, the company is actively adapting to changing market conditions and consumer behaviour. At a time when consumers are more mindful of their spending, Fréderic notes that positioning within the premium snack segment brings both opportunities and challenges. "Our products are luxury items and not staples like potatoes or eggs. When the economy slows down, we see people cutting back on certain expenses more often. That makes it especially challenging."

© The Nutty Farmer

The Nutty Farmer was founded in 2021 when Fréderic set out to bring a new and distinctive nut product to market. He soon chose cashews as his core product, given their neutral flavour and versatility. Through Fairtrade Belgium, he connected with nut-growing cooperatives in Burkina Faso. There, the company developed a model based on direct collaboration, 100 per cent Fairtrade operations, and local impact projects such as a water tower and a school. This approach remains firmly in place, but due to shifting economic conditions and consumer behaviour, The Nutty Farmer has recently introduced a new, more accessible product.

"We have launched a nut mix with cashews, peanuts, and almonds," Fréderic explains. "Cashews remain the main product, but by adding peanuts, we can keep the price down, as peanuts are a more affordable ingredient. This allows us to remain accessible to a broader audience, while the origin of the ingredients remains a key part of the brand story. Cashews still have their own origin and story. So it remains a product with a social narrative, but with a more accessible angle."

Less dependence, more diversification

In addition to product innovation, the company is strongly focused on spreading risk on the sales side. Whereas retail used to be its core business, it is now actively pursuing other sales channels. "Over the past year, we have strongly focused on diversifying our sales markets. We now also target companies and wholesalers. As a result, our products are also available in large companies and petrol stations as snacks."

In doing so, the company follows a clear strategy to limit dependency. "We deliberately try not to depend on one sector or one major customer. No single customer should account for more than 10 per cent of sales. That makes us more stable. If one customer drops out, the company remains protected. In these times, it is necessary to spread risk in this way."

Geographically, the focus remains largely unchanged, with Belgium as the main market and France as the second pillar. "In Belgium, we continue to grow," says Fréderic. "France is served through an external partner. This does bring challenges, as we have less direct control there and cannot monitor operations as closely on site."

© The Nutty Farmer

Despite broader uncertainties around logistics and raw materials, availability remains stable for now, although he notes that vigilance is still required. "We keep alternative origins in reserve, especially given the geopolitical situation, but we avoid using them unless it becomes necessary."

'Totally Nuts about Nuts'

In addition, Fréderic has released a new cookbook, 'Totally Nuts about Nuts', which has been available in shops since last week. "The idea stems from my background as a hobby chef. In the industry, nuts are often used mainly in desserts or salads, but I wanted to show that they can be used in many more ways."

The book contains around 60 recipes, ranging from breakfast to dinner, and aims to demonstrate the versatility of nuts. "Nuts offer a lot of flavour and texture and also contain many healthy nutrients such as protein, fibre, and healthy fats. It is a shame that people do not use them more, so I wanted to change that."

There is also a broader message. "I want to encourage people to think more consciously about where their food comes from and how fair supply chains work. With chocolate, Fairtrade is well known, but with nuts, it is less so. We want to raise awareness of that story."

For more information:

Fréderic Bostyn

The Nutty Farmer

Drielindenstraat 3

8554 Sint-Denijs, Belgium

+32 492 521312

[email protected]

www.thenuttyfarmer.com