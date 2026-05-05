Georgian hazelnut export value rises, almond imports more than triple

In March 2026, Georgia exported 1,300 tonnes of hazelnuts worth $14.3 million. Compared with March last year, export volume fell by 8%, or 113.3 tonnes. At the same time, export revenue increased by 39%, or $4 million.

In recent years, both export volumes and export prices for Georgian hazelnuts have increased. This is linked to higher shipments of shelled hazelnuts, which have a higher value.

The European Union remains the main market for Georgian hazelnuts, including Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Greece. From 1 August 2025 to 31 March 2026, exports to the EU totalled 10,700 tonnes. In addition, 1,100 tonnes were shipped to Syria, 557 tonnes to Russia, and 516 tonnes to Armenia, as well as to other countries.

Georgia also increased almond imports in the first quarter of 2026. According to official data, the country imported 297 tonnes of almonds worth $631,000 in January-March 2026. This was up 301.9% in value and 318.3% in volume compared with the same period of last year. In the first quarter of 2025, almond imports stood at $157,000 and 71 tonnes.

Azerbaijan was the main supplier of in-shell almonds, with 264 tonnes imported for $454,000. Turkey ranked second, supplying 33 tonnes worth $176,000. At the same time, Georgia did not export any in-shell almonds in January-March 2026. In the same period of 2025, the country exported 13 tonnes worth $56,500, with all shipments going to Armenia.

Source: www.bizzone.info