Georgian tomato imports decline while export value increases in Q1 2026

Georgia imported 7,242 tonnes of tomatoes worth $5.29 million in January–March 2026, according to official data. In the same period of 2025, imports totalled 7,522 tonnes worth $5.36 million. This means import value fell by 1.1%, while volume declined by 3.7%.

At the same time, the average import price increased. In the first quarter of 2025, the average price stood at $712 per tonne, compared with $731 per tonne in the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of about 2.6%.

Turkey remained the main supplier. Georgia imported 5,644 tonnes of tomatoes from Turkey worth $4 million. It was followed by Turkmenistan with 1,053 tonnes worth $858,000, Iran with 334 tonnes worth $231,000, Azerbaijan with 199 tonnes worth $137,000, and Jordan with 10 tonnes worth $6,000.

Georgia's tomato exports increased in value in the first quarter of 2026, although export volumes declined. Exports totalled $1.49 million for 973 tonnes in January–March 2026, compared with $1.36 million for 1,004 tonnes in the same period of 2025. Export value rose by 10.4%, while volume fell by 3%. Armenia was the main export market for Georgian tomatoes, receiving 848 tonnes worth $1.36 million. Exports also went to Russia, with 125 tonnes worth $142,000.

Source: www.bizzone.info