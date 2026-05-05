U.K. farm sells 1.5 million strawberry punnets during strong season

A strawberry farm in the United Kingdom reports strong early-season volumes, with nearly 1.5 million punnets sold so far this spring. Tuesley Farm attributes output to weather conditions, including sun, warm days, and cold nights. The farm expects to reach weekly sales of around one million punnets at peak season.

Managing director Jim Floor said, "The sunshine we have had has been perfect for growing strawberries." He added: "We have to make sure that they don't get too hot or too cold, and that they get everything they need."

The farm reports cost increases linked to global developments, with supply prices rising by up to 15 per cent. Input costs, including diesel and packaging materials, have increased in recent weeks.

Tuesley Farm manages around 26 hectares of strawberries, alongside 15 hectares of raspberries and 170 hectares of blueberries. The business is planning to expand blueberry production in response to demand for soft fruit.

According to the Met Office, April 2025 was the sunniest on record in the UK, with warmer spring conditions influencing production cycles.

Source: BBC