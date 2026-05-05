Moldovan apple exports drop to 10.2 thousand tons in April

Apple exports from Moldova declined in April 2026, contrary to typical seasonal trends. Export volumes reached 10.2 thousand tons, down from 10.8 thousand tons in March. March shipments were also below the five-year average for the month.

According to Association Moldova Fruct, citing customs data, around 90 per cent of April exports were directed to two markets. Russia accounted for about 5.9 thousand tons, while Romania received 3.6 thousand tons. The remaining 10 per cent was distributed across multiple destinations, including a shipment of 20 tons to Iceland.

Market operators report that stocks of marketable apples in storage remain at tens of thousands of tons. These volumes are expected to be cleared by the end of the marketing season in early July.

However, not all remaining volumes are expected to enter the fresh market. Part of the stored crop is likely to be redirected to processing, depending on market conditions in both domestic and export channels.

Source: Logos Press