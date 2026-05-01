'Strawberry prices mostly trended downward'

Greek and Dutch strawberries apparently formed the bulk of the supply. Italian and Spanish loads followed in terms of volume. Although the availability of domestic loads had increased, local fruit still played only a minor role. Belgian strawberries rounded out the market.

© BLE

In general, the organoleptic qualities were not consistently impressive; the offerings were sometimes unappealing in terms of color or were simply too small. Although demand was favorable—and storage options often improved by the weekend at the latest—it could still be met without difficulty. Prices mostly trended downward, as interest could not keep pace with the expanded supply. Meanwhile, scarce Dutch and Belgian loads saw price increases in some cases due to their premium quality or limited availability.

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Apples

The product range continued to be dominated by domestic produce, though the variety selection was somewhat limited in certain instances. Demand was easily met; the focus was on fruit with attractive color and uniform appearance.

Pears

Demand was not particularly strong; at this time of year, other types of produce tend to take center stage. However, since availability sufficiently met demand, traders were mostly able to maintain their previous asking prices.

Table grapes

While South African imports declined slightly, Chilean shipments gained some market share. Indian and Peruvian shipments supplemented the supply.

Lemons

As the season for Spanish Primofiori was slowly coming to an end and the transition to Verna was in full swing, customers often had to pay a higher price.

Bananas

For the most part, supply and demand were sufficiently balanced, allowing traders to maintain their previous asking prices.

Cauliflower

Italian shipments appeared to have decreased. Availability was limited, yet demand was generally met without difficulty. Prices trended downward almost without exception.

Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce continued to come exclusively from Spain. However, the domestic season is already in the starting blocks, which is why some retailers tried to reduce larger inventories by offering discounts.

Cucumbers

The selection of cucumbers consisted of Dutch, Belgian, and domestic offerings. Supply had decreased somewhat overall. Nevertheless, prices frequently fell.

Tomatoes

Dutch and Belgian shipments dominated the market. The expanded selection inevitably had a negative impact on prices: discounts were commonplace in almost all markets.

Bell peppers

While Belgian and Dutch shipments intensified, Spanish arrivals—whose season is slowly coming to an end—apparently declined. The price range widened, as the leading Belgian and Dutch loads did not always meet quality expectations.

Asparagus

Domestic purple and white spears clearly dominated the market. Imports from abroad declined and played only a minor role.

Source: BLE