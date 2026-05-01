"Sunny days and cool nights ideal for the new strawberry season"

At Marc Geerts' strawberry farm in Verrebroek, Flanders, the new season has now officially started. "Last week we picked the first strawberries, and it looks promising. We are positive," says the grower from Verrebroek. "The weather is currently ideal. Sunny days combined with cool nights are perfect for growth. During the day, it is pleasantly warm, while at night temperatures drop sufficiently. Once the nights become warmer, you often see quality come under pressure, but for now, we are in an ideal situation."

© Marc Geerts Aardbeien

Although production is still in the start-up phase, Marc expects volumes to increase rapidly in the coming weeks. "Towards mid-May, we will gradually move towards peak production. After that, we hope for a nice, stable summer."

On the demand side, the grower also notices that the season is gaining momentum again. "Demand is definitely there. After a somewhat difficult winter, people are really eager for local strawberries again. Prices have now normalized somewhat compared to the early start, but we are still seeing good returns."

Everbearers

Whereas Marc previously started with Favori, this year he has opted for other varieties. "We started with the everbearers, Florice and the June bearer Flair. Favori performed well in spring but was somewhat more sensitive to heat. Therefore, we decided to begin with Florice. After that, we will switch to Parlando, where we previously had Sonsation."

In addition, the grower sees a clear shift towards everbearers within his crop. "After the early varieties, Florice returns again, so we are working more with everbearers later in the season. This results in fewer fluctuations in production. For us as growers, this is ideal, both in terms of planning and labor."

© Marc Geerts Aardbeien

Sales are still handled through familiar channels. "We supply a large share through Coöperatie Hoogstraten, but we also focus strongly on direct sales. In addition to vending machines in Meerdonk and Sint-Gillis-Waas, we now have two machines in Verrebroek. The additional vending machine is mainly because we also offer complementary products alongside strawberries, such as jam and our own rapeseed oil. This makes the offering more attractive to consumers and encourages repeat visits."

Investment in UV-C proves successful

An important development on the farm is the use of a UV-C robot, which was purchased last autumn. "We are extremely satisfied with it. The robot works very well against mildew. There are still some minor technical issues, but overall it has been a very successful investment." According to Marc, the benefits are clear. "We have more than halved our spraying. This is not only better for the crop and the environment, but also gives us greater peace of mind in cultivation. For us, it has truly proven to be a solution."

He is therefore looking ahead to a strong summer. "Production levels look more than promising. If the weather cooperates and we can avoid extreme conditions, it should be a good season. Above all, no extremes, that is the most important thing. Then everything should go well."

For more information:

Marc Geerts

Marc Geerts Aardbeien

Zwaantje 52

9130 Verrebroek, Belgium

+32 479 65 24 15

[email protected]

www.marcgeerts.me