"In both Murcia and Lleida, the trees are full of beautiful fruit"

"The watermelons from Spain are already well represented in the markets again. Quality is good, availability is strong, and prices are at a solid level. Demand is also gradually picking up," says Paul van Groningen (Hudepa), who works as a commercial agent in Spain.

© Hudepa

© Hudepa

"As for stone fruit, some is already available from Murcia. More volumes are expected next week, and the first apricots from northern Spain/Lleida are also anticipated. From late May onwards, peaches, nectarines, and paraguayos are expected from Lleida as well."

"In both Murcia and Lleida, the trees are full of attractive fruit. Quality is good, and there is a full range of calibers available. It now really depends on the weather over the coming days and weeks. If conditions remain favorable, we are looking at a strong season ahead, with good volumes of high-quality fruit."

"Cherries are expected at the end of next week from Aragon and slightly later from the Lleida region. Everything is developing well there, too, and as long as we avoid heavy rain or hail, we should see a good harvest. Hopefully, conditions remain stable, and the weather in northern Europe stays pleasant, encouraging consumers to enjoy fruit as the spring season sets in."

© Hudepa

© Hudepa

For more information:

Paul van Groningen

Hudepa

Tel: +34 611 537 616

[email protected]

www.hudepa.com