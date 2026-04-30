Ukrainian blueberry exports adopt coordinated supply model

On the European blueberry market, availability is becoming less decisive, while the ability to execute supply programmes in line with buyer requirements is gaining importance. For the EU, key factors include volumes, rapid post-harvest cooling, stable lot quality, transparent pesticide residue records, appropriate packaging, and a consistent cold chain. The market remains stable and import-dependent, creating opportunities for suppliers that operate in a structured way.

In the 2026 season, UA GROWERS is coordinating production, post-harvest handling, and sales for three Ukrainian producers: Nikdaria LLC, Family Garden LLC, and VITAMIN UA LLC, as reported by EastFruit.

The model brings together companies with different ownership under a single operational framework, with aligned approaches to production, quality control, cooling, export preparation, and sales.

"These companies have different owners, but their operational management is built within a unified logic. This applies to approaches to production, quality, post-harvest handling, exports, and sales. In practice, this means coordinating several companies as a single system, and for the Ukrainian market, this is a very important precedent," says Yevhen Kharlan, coordinator of the UA GROWERS platform.

The system consolidates export functions that are often managed separately, including buyer engagement, logistics, and export processes. This reduces duplication of costs, supports faster commercial decisions, and improves process management. For buyers, it offers clearer service, stable quality parameters, and more predictable supply.

In the EU market, certification requirements are evolving. GLOBALG.A.P. alone is no longer sufficient, with increasing expectations for HACCP-compatible packing and post-harvest systems. Retail supply programmes also require compliance with standards such as GRASP or SMETA.

The UA GROWERS model addresses constraints that can limit access to EU programmes, including post-harvest handling gaps, inconsistent lot specifications, fragmented sales, and the absence of coordinated export management.

As the blueberry market develops, margins are linked to standardisation and contract execution. Suppliers are required to meet criteria including rapid cooling after harvest, documented cold chain processes, uniform lots, compliance with pesticide residue limits, and adherence to social and food safety standards.

These factors are shaping competitiveness in the blueberry segment.

Source: EastFruit