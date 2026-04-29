Spain calls for stricter Moroccan tomato quotas

Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, Andalusia's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, has called for "seriousness" in the implementation of trade agreements with third countries. He referred to tomatoes linked to the agreement with Morocco as a "painful case" for growers in Almeria.

Speaking at a media event organised by Europa Press in Andalusia, he said the agricultural sector in Almeria is not opposed to market competition but rejects competing under unequal conditions. Farmers, he added, "cannot compete with their hands tied behind their backs".

Fernandez-Pacheco also raised concerns about the labelling of tomatoes from the Sahara as Moroccan, describing the practice as "unacceptable". He stated that part of the production originates from the territory, where "Morocco's sovereignty has not yet received international recognition", and warned that the EU-Morocco trade agreement could be used to introduce these products into the European market.

He further pointed to what he described as exceeding import quotas for Moroccan tomatoes, stating that breaches are often identified too late for action. He called for stricter enforcement, urging authorities to stop imports once quotas are reached: "If the quota is ten and it reaches 10.1, imports should be stopped immediately", he said.

Source: Yabiladi