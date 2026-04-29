Poland’s non-EU apple exports reach 45,563 tons in March

In March, Polish exports of apples to markets outside the European Union remained at a high level. According to data from the Association of Fruit Growers of the Republic of Poland, based on phytosanitary certificates from the Polish Fruit Company, 45,563 tons of apples were exported. This represents an increase compared to February, when exports totalled 43,050 tons.

On a year-on-year basis, export volumes were higher. In March 2025, exports amounted to around 22,600 tons to 21 countries outside the European Union.

Diversification of export destinations

The increasing role of non-EU markets reflects ongoing diversification in Polish apple exports. In addition to established destinations, markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia are accounting for a larger share of shipments.

The largest export destinations in March included Kazakhstan at 10,965 tons, followed by Egypt at 7,205 tons, and India at 6,602 tons. Belarus received 6,128 tons and Jordan 2,528 tons. Other destinations included Uzbekistan, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.

The Association of Fruit Growers of the Republic of Poland states that export development is supported by promotional activities and expanding trade cooperation with importers and distributors in external markets.

If current trends continue, Poland may further consolidate its position among global apple exporters.

For more information:

Ministry of Economic Development and Technology

Email: [email protected]

www.trade.gov.pl