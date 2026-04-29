Türkiye fruit output mixed after frost, apricot crop at 50,000 tons

The agricultural sector in Türkiye has entered the new season following last year's frost event, which affected 16 products across 65 of the country's 81 provinces. Producers are continuing recovery efforts while managing changing climate conditions.

Early field data indicate uneven recovery across crops. Some fruit trees are still showing reduced yields linked to last year's damage, while others are developing under more stable weather conditions.

Yunus Kılınç, board member of the Union of Turkish Agricultural Chambers, said the impact of the frost remains visible. "For example, apricot trees produced more blossoms this year compared to previous years, and people placed their hopes on them after orchards were left fruitless last year. However, heavy rains caused many blossoms to fall, leaving fewer fruits. We are not as pessimistic as last year, but we expect a low-yield apricot harvest. This situation applies to other fruit trees as well," he said.

Kılınç added that Malatya, which typically produces 100,000 tons of dried apricots, is expected to reach around 50,000 tons this year. "In recent years, climate change driven by global warming has hit producers in every way. Some are even hesitant about whether to uproot their trees," he said.

In the Mediterranean region, production conditions are more stable. Tahir Göktepe, head of the Alanya Chamber of Agriculture, said: "The picture is not yet clear. We may still face yield losses due to temperature fluctuations. But in Alanya, rainfall and temperatures are within seasonal norms. New citrus orchards are being established, and production of persimmons, apples, and pears is expanding. We are hopeful for these crops this year."

Another board member, Eyyup Elmalı, said last year's frost resulted in limited output in orchards. "This year we expect yield increases in cherries, plums, apples, and pears, which should help bring prices down," he said.

Elmalı noted that cherry production is forecast to increase by 20 per cent compared with 2024. "According to statements from chamber presidents, the outlook for cherries is particularly positive. Trees are full of blossoms, and if no hail occurs, harvesting will intensify around May 10," he said.

Source: DailyNews