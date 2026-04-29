"Despite the slight delay, we have begun harvesting the Bigarreau cherries"

"Our cherry campaign began on Sunday, 26 April 2026, which is later than last year. The first harvest was the Bigarreau variety. Despite the production delay caused by poor spring weather, we are optimistic about the harvest and expect satisfactory quality," says Nicola Coniglio, owner of Coniglio Company in Adelfia, in the Italian province of Bari, in Apulia. "The slight delay is not a problem, but rather a manageable factor that can be made up in the coming weeks without affecting the quality of the final product." Currently, sales are limited to domestic wholesale markets, but the company expects to begin exporting to Central Europe in a couple of weeks."

© Maria Luigia Brusco | FreshPlaza.com

Mariarosaria Spinelli, Nicola Coniglio (owner), Antonio Sportelli, and Helene Finel at Macfrut 2026

"The past spring tested the producers' nerves. The extremely wet and rainy weather for weeks fed the fear of poor fruit set, which is a delicate phase when the flower turns into fruit," Coniglio explains. "However, the situation is surprisingly positive when looking at the crops now. Although the cold weather and rainfall slowed the biological process, the structural damage is minimal. Production is visible, lush, and in excellent health for both varieties that have already flowered and those preparing for harvest."

"If the first Bigarreau cherries are standard sizes without any variations, the prospects for the rest of the season are much more promising. A fundamental agronomic factor comes into play here: The abundance of recent rainfall has guaranteed a water reserve that favors plant turgor," Coniglio continues. "For the medium-to-late varieties, this translates to a concrete expectation of superior caliber."

© Nicola Coniglio

At this early stage, the company is adopting a cautious commercial strategy. Limited volumes are directed toward national wholesale markets while waiting for quantities that will allow entry into large-scale retail trade, where a consistent supply is essential.

Export is considered a fundamental pillar of the business strategy because the domestic market alone cannot absorb all of the production. The current Bigarreau cherries are too delicate for long journeys, but the real international business will begin in about two weeks with the arrival of the "hard" varieties. These fruits are characterized by their firm flesh and high post-harvest firmness. They are the only ones able to withstand transport to premium markets in Switzerland, Austria, and Germany without losing freshness or visual appeal," Coniglio points out.

"We know there is good production in Greece and Italy, so we'll see how the situation evolves." Turkey is losing ground due to quality issues, logistics problems, and other factors. As availability from Greece increases, the market will become more attractive, but not before 10 June. Currently, apart from Spain, which is already present, we are the only ones on the market."

© Nicola Coniglio

"There is a sense of guarded optimism for the current year after the last few particularly difficult ones. We are confident about future climate stability," Coniglio concludes.

For more information:

Nicola Coniglio

Nicola Coniglio S.r.l.

Strada Prov. per Valenzano

zona PIP, lotto 8

70010 Adelfia (BA) - Italy

+39 348 0003349

[email protected]

www.conigliosrl.it