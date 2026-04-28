Morocco frozen raspberry exports reach 1,000 tons in 2025

Morocco has expanded its presence in the European frozen raspberry market, with the Netherlands importing 1,000 tons in 2025, valued at more than EUR 2 million (US$2.16 million), according to EastFruit. This represents a 50% increase compared with 2024 and four times the 2023 volume.

The Netherlands functions as a key entry point for frozen fruit in the European Union, with 60 to 70 per cent of imports re-exported after repackaging or branding.

© EastFruit

Total Dutch imports of frozen raspberries reached 13,500 tons in 2025, an increase of 21% year on year and more than double the 2023 level. Poland remained the largest supplier with a 32% share, while Germany, Chile, and Serbia together accounted for around one third of the market. Morocco entered the top five suppliers, with its share rising to 7.4% from 5.5% in 2024.

The increase reflects changes in Morocco's berry sector, with a shift from fresh exports toward frozen production. Industry participants point to compliance with Global G.A.P. and BRC standards as a factor supporting market access, with Dutch traders reporting alignment with European requirements in cleaning and sorting processes.

Source: EastFruit