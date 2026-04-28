"This season's challenge is to balance value at source with market performance"

The Spanish stone fruit season is off to a positive start in the early regions like Murcia and the Valencia Region, where the crop is growing steadily and without major issues so far. "We started with a flowering period about 15 days earlier than last year, but low night-time temperatures during ripening have shortened this lead to about one week," stated Fernando Martí from Morondo.

© Morondo S.L.

For apricots, the company will again establish a strong presence in the initial weeks of the market, thanks to its expertise in extra-early varieties. "Our main goal remains unchanged: to be early, but most importantly, to offer fruit that stands out in flavor and cultivates consumer loyalty from the start of the season."

© Morondo S.L.Morondo concentrates on producing apricots, flat peaches, nectarines, and peaches by combining farms in Valencia with early-maturing plantations in Murcia. "After years of investing in extra-early varieties, we now have a productive base that enables us to supply consistent volumes and uniform quality from the start."

The varietal strategy remains crucial to meeting European market demands. "In countries like France, flavor plays a key role, and this preference is expanding to markets like Germany. As a result, we are continually developing varieties that not only look appealing but also perform well in terms of consumption."

This season, the market has seen a significant rise in costs. "Costs at origin are up about 25%. External factors, such as increased transportation and material costs for baskets and flow packs, also affect expenses," Martí stated. "To address this, Morondo has invested in machinery and technology to optimize processes, cut costs, and stay competitive," he added.

International tensions are also influencing the cost structure. "The global context, with conflicts such as the one in Iran, is having an indirect effect on the entire logistics and supply chain."

© Morondo S.L.

In this scenario, the main challenge is to transfer value to the market while staying competitive. "We need to aim to keep prices stable as much as possible, without forgetting that, ultimately, market behavior is governed by the law of supply and demand."

Despite this, they expect a lively start to the marketing season. "The main European markets are eager to begin the stone fruit season, with both large-scale retail and wholesale sectors accelerating their transition to summer produce. Additionally, the initial sales have been very positive, largely thanks to the high quality of the fruit, which is helping to boost sales early on and build consumer confidence."

© Morondo S.L.

Morondo maintains its presence in the main European markets, both in large-scale retail and among wholesalers, and exports to more distant destinations. "Our goal is clear: to provide continuity from the start of the season and to consolidate relationships with our clients through a product that delivers in flavor, consistency, and service."

For more information:

Morondo

Sector Industrial I-1 PM 2-3

46814 La Granja de la Costera, Valencia (Spain)

Email: [email protected]

www.morondo.es