Strawberry prices rise to £7.60/kg as asparagus falls to £14.10/kg

Wholesale fruit prices in the UK show mixed movement this week, with strawberries recording a sharp increase, while asparagus declined. Apple prices remained relatively stable across most varieties.

Among apples, Bramley's seedling averaged £1.21 per kg, down from £1.29, a decrease of £0.08 or -6%. Cox's orange group rose to £1.46 per kg from £1.29, an increase of £0.17 or 13%. Braeburn apples increased slightly to £1.29 per kg from £1.26, up £0.03 or 2%, while Gala apples edged up to £1.31 per kg from £1.30, an increase of £0.01 or 1%. Egremont Russet prices were listed at £1.84 per kg in the previous week, with no current week comparison provided.

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For pears, Conference averaged £1.25 per kg, unchanged from the previous week, with a weekly change of £0.00 or 0%. Doyenne du Comice pears had a previous week average of £1.10 per kg, with no updated figure reported.

Strawberries recorded the most notable movement, with an average price of £7.60 per kg, up from £3.60, an increase of £4.00 or 111%. The price range for strawberries was £7.20 to £8.00 per kg.

In vegetables, asparagus averaged £14.10 per kg, down from £18.17, a decrease of £4.07 or -22%, with a price range of £8.00 to £18.00 per kg.

Other fruit categories, including blackberries, currants, blueberries, cherries, gooseberries, plums, and raspberries, had no reported pricing updates for the current week.

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