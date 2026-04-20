Egyptian fruit and vegetable exports rise alongside inspections

Egypt's National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has increased inspection activity across the food sector while overseeing the export of 4,827 consignments totalling 230,000 tons, according to its 14th weekly report for 2026, covering 11 to 17 April.

As part of its approach to food manufacturing and trade oversight, the NFSA's General Administration for Factory Control conducted 83 inspection visits to assess compliance with food safety and quality standards. During the same period, seven new food establishments were registered, and ten facilities regularised their status in line with requirements.

The NFSA's General Administration for Exports and Imports reported that exports included 4,827 consignments from 1,511 exporting companies, covering fruit and vegetables.

Fruit exports covered 39 varieties with a total volume of 80,000 tons. Citrus accounted for 60,000 tons, followed by strawberries at around 13,000 tons and other fruit at 7,000 tons.

Vegetable exports reached 56,000 tons across 46 varieties. Potatoes accounted for 22,000 tons, followed by sweet potatoes at 9,000 tons and beans at 7,000 tons.

Saudi Arabia was the main destination for Egyptian food exports during the period, followed by Syria, Yemen, Russia, and the Netherlands, across a total of 191 importing countries.

In terms of export gateways, Safaga Port handled 984 consignments, followed by Damietta Port with 809 and Alexandria Port with 578 consignments.

Source: Egyptian Gazette