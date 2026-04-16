An OpinionWay survey carried out for SIAL Paris (an international food trade show with nearly 8,000 exhibitors and 400,000 products on display) highlights the growing influence of social networks on eating habits. In the run-up to its next edition, to be held from October 17th to 21st, 2026, at Paris Nord Villepinte, the event aims to decipher these changes. The first finding: 52% of French people say they are influenced by social networks in at least one aspect of their eating habits, from culinary inspiration to the act of buying.

Social networks at the heart of food decisions

The study reveals that more than one in three French people (37%) follow at least one food-related account. In detail, food brands (18%), chefs (17%), and food influencers or health experts (16% each) are among the main sources followed. The traditional platforms are still influential - Facebook (13%), Instagram (12%), and YouTube (11%) - but TikTok is clearly gaining ground with young people: 41% of 18-24 year-olds prefer it.

© SIAL Paris

Behavior differs according to generation. The under-35s mostly turn to lifestyle influencers, who share their daily lives (46%), suggest recipes (44%), or recommend restaurants (40%). Conversely, those aged 35 and over attach more importance to brands (13%) and experts (11%). Women also appear to be more receptive to this content: 43% follow at least one food account, compared with 31% of men.

From inspiration to purchase: a tangible impact

The influence of social networks is no longer confined to the virtual sphere. It is reflected in concrete behaviour: 44% of French people say they have tried out new recipes, 41% have tried to eat more healthily, while 36% admit to giving in to more "pleasurable" cravings.

This influence is felt at every stage, from shopping to the plate, including the presentation of dishes. For example, 32% of French people say they are paying more attention to the way their dishes are presented, as a result of the content they have seen online.

Over the last twelve months, 38% have made a recipe discovered on social networks, 28% have tried new foods, 25% have discovered an innovative food product, and 23% have bought a product that has gone viral. Young adults are particularly concerned: 88% of 18-24 year-olds say they have carried out at least one of these actions, compared with 47% on average.

Between health aspirations and pleasure temptations

The survey highlights a structuring paradox. On the one hand, 41% of French people say they have changed their eating habits as a result of digital influence: reducing sugar (25%) and salt (24%), increasing protein intake (24%), eating superfoods (20%), or adopting plant-based alternatives (18%).

On the other hand, 19% admit to craving sweet or salty snacks after exposure to gourmet content - a figure that rises to 65% among 18-24 year olds. This dual movement, between the quest for health and the appeal of pleasure, is reshaping consumer expectations.

Strategic leverage for brands

For manufacturers, these developments are creating a new ecosystem of influence and a key challenge for adapting products and R&D strategies. Social networks are becoming a tool for observing trends in real time, enabling us to test what engages and what converts.

The example of the pistachio, which has become a star ingredient in food trends in recent years, illustrates this dynamic. Boosted by viral creations such as "Dubai chocolate", it has become a marker of desirability and innovation, available in ice creams, spreads, and premium snacks.

Beyond the fashionable effects, the message is clear: social networks are no longer a simple communication channel, but a strategic source for product launches, customer journeys, and export ambitions. SIAL Paris intends to support this positioning by presenting itself as a place where market signals can be transformed into concrete opportunities for the food sector.

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